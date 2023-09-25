On this episode of "The Jeff Fenster Show," Contrarian Thinking founder Codie Sanchez breaks down risk-taking, deal-making, and the personal mental processes that will help you achieve your goals.

In a world where innovation often takes center stage, Codie Sanchez, the visionary founder of Contrarian Thinking, reminds us that sometimes, the path to success lies in thinking differently. In a recent interview on The Jeff Fenster Show, Codie shared her inspiring journey of launching a business that began with a single email and has now garnered over a hundred million views and half a million subscribers.

Here are some key takeaways from the interview that shed light on the power of contrarian thinking:

1. Embrace Critical Thinking and Risk-Taking

Codie's story underscores the significance of critical thinking and taking calculated risks. She urges us to step out of our comfort zones, seize opportunities for personal growth, and expand our horizons by subscribing to her newsletter. Codie firmly believes that acquiring new skills, taking risks, and challenging ourselves are essential ingredients for success. To find the right answers, she encourages us to ask the right questions.

2. Gaining the Entrepreneurial Edge With "Skin in the Game"

Codie delves into the concept of "skin in the game," a philosophy that champions putting yourself on the line and embracing risks to achieve your goals. This principle, she emphasizes, is fundamental to entrepreneurial success. To truly thrive, one must be willing to fail, learn, and grow.

3. The Benefits of the "Boring" Business Approach

Codie challenges the perception that flashy businesses are the only path to prosperity. Starting a so-called "boring" business can be less risky and more financially rewarding in the long run. By prioritizing skill-building and knowledge acquisition, individuals can pave the way for significant breakthrough moments.

4. The Art of Deal Making

In their conversation, Codie and Jeff Fenster dissect the art of deal-making, drawing distinctions from the real estate world. Codie emphasizes that deal-making is a process rooted in negotiation and compromise. To strike meaningful agreements, it's crucial to understand the interests of all parties involved and to commit fully to the task at hand.

Codie's Personal Journey

Codie Sanchez's journey exemplifies the power of contrarian thinking in achieving extraordinary success. Her message is clear: embrace critical thinking, take risks, and be willing to put your "skin in the game." Whether you're starting a "boring" business or navigating complex deal-making processes, Codie's insights provide a roadmap to financial freedom and personal growth.

So, as you embark on your own path to success, remember Codie's words of wisdom, and don't hesitate to step outside your comfort zone. Subscribe to Contrarian Thinking and discover the transformative potential of contrarian thinking for yourself. After all, it's in the willingness to challenge conventions that true innovation and success often thrive.

