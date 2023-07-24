The Jeff Fenster Show Official Trailer - Premiering August 7th, 2023

Welcome to the Jeff Fenster Show, where success is redefined, and the most unconventional paths lead to greatness! I'm your host, Jeff Fenster, and I'm here to challenge the notion that experience is the ultimate key to success. In this thrilling podcast, we embark on an extraordinary journey every Monday, delving into the stories of exceptional individuals who have defied the norms and blazed their own trails to achieve extraordinary success. As a serial entrepreneur, having founded a diverse range of companies across various industries, each generating staggering sums of wealth, I've come to understand that success follows a distinct formula. Join me as we unlock the secrets to achievement, exploring the common threads that bind athletes, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, marketers, real estate moguls, A-list entertainers, industry influencers, and even the occasional animal whisperer, like the remarkable Real Tarzan. Through candid conversations with remarkable guests like Drew Brees, the legendary athlete; Dan Fleyshman, the trailblazing entrepreneur; David Meltzer, the benevolent philanthropist; and Neil Patel, the ingenious marketer, we'll decipher the core elements that have propelled them to greatness. Are you eager to discover what these extraordinary individuals have in common? Then hit that "subscribe" button and prepare yourself for a life-changing experience. The Jeff Fenster Show is your gateway to transformative insights and actionable wisdom that can shape your destiny. Are you ready to break free from the conventional and redefine your path to success? Welcome to the Jeff Fenster Show, where possibilities are limitless, and the journey to greatness begins now. ? Want to unlock the keys to make friends, have fun, and attract lifelong success? Grab a copy of my book, Relationship Bank Account: https://amzn.to/3A9xCDc Text JEFF to 33777 to get a FREE copy of his network to millions playbook! Or click the link to access a free download on his website: https://www.relationshipbankaccount.com/free59009358 ? SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL ?