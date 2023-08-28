How Pat Flynn Turned Getting Laid Off Into a Passive Income Empire On this episode of "The Jeff Fenster Show," learn the inspiring story of Pat Flynn, entrepreneur and host of the "Smart Passive Income" podcast, who went from being laid off as an architect to becoming a massively successful online business owner.

By Jeff Fenster

Key Takeaways

  • (01:27) The most inspiring podcasts for entrepreneurs.
  • (05:25) Pivoting to find opportunity during tough times.
  • (08:45) The importance of having supportive individuals in your life.
  • (22:00) Why you need to chase your dreams, not money.
  • (33:00) How to create an engaged community around your brand.
  • (42:28) What it means to be an entrepreneur.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Jeff Fenster Show, prominent entrepreneur and host of the highly-acclaimed Smart Passive Income podcast Pat Flynn shares his remarkable journey of transitioning from an architect to a thriving online business owner. Flynn's story is a testament to the power of taking risks, embracing unexpected opportunities, and surrounding oneself with a supportive network.

After being laid off in 2008, Flynn quickly immersed himself in the world of online business, where he has since impacted millions of individuals worldwide with his products and podcast. Smart Passive Income has become a go-to resource for aspiring entrepreneurs seeking valuable insights and strategies.

Related: Discover more great Entrepreneur Podcast Network shows

Flynn and host Jeff Fenster, founder of everbowl, agree that it is vitally important to take risks as an entrepreneur. Flynn believes that stepping out of one's comfort zone and embracing uncertainty is crucial for personal and professional growth. His own journey is a testament to this, as he transformed a challenging situation into a thriving online business empire.

Surrounding yourself with supportive individuals is another crucial aspect of Flynn's success. He emphasizes the significance of building a network of like-minded individuals who can provide guidance, support, and inspiration. By surrounding yourself with positive influences, you can overcome obstacles and achieve greater heights.

Flynn also highlights the concept of creating a compelling story from unplanned moments. He encourages individuals to embrace unexpected opportunities and turn them into meaningful narratives. By reframing challenges as opportunities for growth, you can create a powerful and inspiring story that resonates with others.

Solution-based selling is yet another key aspect of Flynn's entrepreneurial journey. He emphasizes the importance of identifying problems and providing valuable solutions to customers. By focusing on creating products and services that address specific needs, entrepreneurs can build a loyal customer base and achieve long-term success.

During the pandemic, Flynn ventured into the Pokemon space, demonstrating his ability to adapt and seize opportunities even in challenging times. This new venture showcases his entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to explore diverse markets.

Flynn emphasizes the importance of patience, helping others, and focusing on service first success. By prioritizing the needs of others and providing value, entrepreneurs can build trust, credibility, and long-term success.

Listen to the full conversation below to hear all of his insights on solution-based selling, adapting to changing circumstances, and prioritizing service provide valuable lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs. And be sure to follow his podcast and embrace his advice as you embark on your own path to success in the online business world.

Subscribe to The Jeff Fenster Show: Entrepreneur | Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher

About The Jeff Fenster Show

Serial entrepreneur Jeff Fenster embarks on an extraordinary journey every week, delving into the stories of exceptional individuals who have defied the norms and blazed their own trails to achieve extraordinary success.
Jeff Fenster

Founder, Everbowl

Jeff Fenster is an award winning entrepreneur, best selling author, podcast host and expert in relationship capital.

His entrepreneurial success is vast - ranging from a quick serve restaurant chain, payroll and HR company, digital marketing agency and a construction company. But no matter what venture Jeff pursues, he lives by the principle of putting people first.

He was named a Empact100 Showcase Top 100 Entrepreneur in 2013, 2019's Top 40 Executive Under 40 by the San Diego Business Journal, and a Top Entrepreneur to Watch for 2020 by Thrive Global.

Jeff’s acclaimed podcast, The Jeff Fenster Show, features successful entrepreneurs, celebrities and athletes sharing their insights and stories of success. Today, Jeff speaks around the country on entrepreneurial mindset, authentic networking and vertical integration.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Online Business Entrepreneurship Starting a Business Taking Risks

Most Popular

See all
Employee Experience & Recruiting

5 Types of Toxic Employees and How to Deal With Them (Infographic)

When it comes to the troublemakers in your organization you have two choices: cut them out or rein them in. Here's how to do the latter, like a boss.

By Kim Lachance Shandrow
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Devices

Listen to Work Calls with These Waterproof, Power-Packed Earbuds for Just $39.99

With 180 hours of listening on a full charge, these are a convenient way to listen to your favorite playlists or podcasts.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Thought Leaders

10 Lessons I Learned as Someone Who Has Spent 10 Years Running a Business

If you're starting or growing your business, these ten tips are essential.

By Matthew Berman
Business News

We Have a A Predicament: Productivity Is At An All-Time Low — And It's Because We're Failing Employees In 2 Ways.

Labor productivity growth at a historically low rate — and this phenomenon isn't localized to the U.S. The U.K. and Canada have seen the weakest annual growth since 2013, and Australia has witnessed its "biggest fall in labor productivity on record." Here's why.

By Gleb Tsipursky