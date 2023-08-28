On this episode of "The Jeff Fenster Show," learn the inspiring story of Pat Flynn, entrepreneur and host of the "Smart Passive Income" podcast, who went from being laid off as an architect to becoming a massively successful online business owner.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Jeff Fenster Show, prominent entrepreneur and host of the highly-acclaimed Smart Passive Income podcast Pat Flynn shares his remarkable journey of transitioning from an architect to a thriving online business owner. Flynn's story is a testament to the power of taking risks, embracing unexpected opportunities, and surrounding oneself with a supportive network.

After being laid off in 2008, Flynn quickly immersed himself in the world of online business, where he has since impacted millions of individuals worldwide with his products and podcast. Smart Passive Income has become a go-to resource for aspiring entrepreneurs seeking valuable insights and strategies.

Related: Discover more great Entrepreneur Podcast Network shows

Flynn and host Jeff Fenster, founder of everbowl, agree that it is vitally important to take risks as an entrepreneur. Flynn believes that stepping out of one's comfort zone and embracing uncertainty is crucial for personal and professional growth. His own journey is a testament to this, as he transformed a challenging situation into a thriving online business empire.

Surrounding yourself with supportive individuals is another crucial aspect of Flynn's success. He emphasizes the significance of building a network of like-minded individuals who can provide guidance, support, and inspiration. By surrounding yourself with positive influences, you can overcome obstacles and achieve greater heights.

Flynn also highlights the concept of creating a compelling story from unplanned moments. He encourages individuals to embrace unexpected opportunities and turn them into meaningful narratives. By reframing challenges as opportunities for growth, you can create a powerful and inspiring story that resonates with others.

Solution-based selling is yet another key aspect of Flynn's entrepreneurial journey. He emphasizes the importance of identifying problems and providing valuable solutions to customers. By focusing on creating products and services that address specific needs, entrepreneurs can build a loyal customer base and achieve long-term success.

During the pandemic, Flynn ventured into the Pokemon space, demonstrating his ability to adapt and seize opportunities even in challenging times. This new venture showcases his entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to explore diverse markets.

Flynn emphasizes the importance of patience, helping others, and focusing on service first success. By prioritizing the needs of others and providing value, entrepreneurs can build trust, credibility, and long-term success.

Listen to the full conversation below to hear all of his insights on solution-based selling, adapting to changing circumstances, and prioritizing service provide valuable lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs. And be sure to follow his podcast and embrace his advice as you embark on your own path to success in the online business world.

Subscribe to The Jeff Fenster Show: Entrepreneur | Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher

About The Jeff Fenster Show

Serial entrepreneur Jeff Fenster embarks on an extraordinary journey every week, delving into the stories of exceptional individuals who have defied the norms and blazed their own trails to achieve extraordinary success.