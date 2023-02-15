Smart Passive Income

SPI 654: How to Use the Sneak Attack Method for Podcast Growth with Gillian Tietz

#654 None of us start out with an army of superfans. In fact, even getting people to give our content a chance on social media is a challenge in the beginning. In this Teaching Friday episode, Gillian Tietz of the Sober Powered and The Grind podcasts explains why and gives us the tactics that actually make a difference! When I have members of SPI Pro take over the show to share their expertise, I know the content will be insanely valuable. This session is a perfect example of that! Today, Gillian teaches us her Sneak Attack Method for social media. This is how she creates posts that bring in thousands of new followers and podcast listeners by leveraging the power of quick wins. This is a masterclass in podcast marketing, but the tips apply to all forms of content. Show notes and more at SmartPassiveIncome.com/session654.