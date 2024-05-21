The 15 Best Places to Live in the U.S., Where Homes Are Cheaper and There Are Lots of Jobs to Choose From U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 list of the best places to live in the U.S. is out. Here are the cities that made the top 15.
Key Takeaways
- US News & World Report released its 2024 list of the best places to live in America.
- The list is based on factors such as housing affordability, job opportunities, and quality of life.
- Naples, Florida, tops this year's list, followed by Boise, Idaho, and Colorado Springs, Colorado.
This article originally appeared on Business Insider.
Picking a place to live can be tough.
Some people relocate several times in a decade, searching for adventure and happiness. Others take the plunge but then regret their moves.
Data can help. Each year, US News & World Report ranks 150 major cities on factors including quality of life, education, crime rates, employment opportunities, and housing affordability to determine the best places to live in the United States.
The 2024 list is out — and the best cities to live in are mostly in the South and the Midwest.
This year's top spots include a few cities consistently ranked among the best places to live, including booming Boise, Idaho; sandstone-hued Colorado Springs, Colorado; and the southern banking hub of Charlotte, North Carolina. Newcomers include Austin, with its growing tech hub, and two pretty South Carolina spots: Greenville and Charleston.
In addition to the availability of jobs and housing, US News & World Report places a strong emphasis on the overall standard of living in each area.
In the beachfront city of Naples, Florida, the unemployment rate stood at 3.1% in March, according to the most recent economic data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. That's lower than the national average — but residents also delight in a vibrant community teeming with diverse restaurants and outdoor recreational options.
"Naples is an incredible town, with a pleasant mix of kitschy beachside quirk and high-life glamor," one person said on neighborhood-ranking site Niche. Another said, "Naples is a great place to live if you love the beach and good food."
Here are the 15 best places to live in the US, according to US News & World Report. In these spots, residents are pretty satisfied with their lives, homes are relatively affordable, and there are plenty of jobs.
15. Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, Kentucky. Getty Images via BI
Population of the metro area: 320,154
Median home price: $329,000
Median monthly rent: $1,500
Median household income: $62,908
Known for: With more than 450 horse farms, Lexington is known as the horse capital of the world. The Kentucky Derby, however, takes place in Louisville, about 80 miles west of Lexington.
14. Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin. Walter Bibikow/Getty Images via BI
Population of the metro area: 280,305
Median home price: $420,000
Median monthly rent: $1,675
Median household income: $73,647
Known for: Madison is the capital of Wisconsin and the second-largest city in the state. It's a college town but still has many perks of city living.
13. Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina. f11photo/Shutterstock via BI
Population of the metro area: 155,369
Median home price: $577,000
Median monthly rent: $2,970
Median household income: $83,103
Known for: Known as the Holy City for its more than 400 churches, Charleston is a haven for history lovers and architecture buffs. It also offers easy access to miles of beachy coastline.
12. Green Bay, Wisconsin
Green Bay, Wisconsin. DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images via BI
Population of the metro area: 105,744
Median home price: $276,000
Median monthly rent: $1,145
Median household income: $55,177
Known for: The oldest city in Wisconsin, Green Bay is home to the Green Bay Packers, a storied NFL team.
11. Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota, Florida. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock via BI
Population of the metro area: 57,602
Median home price: $523,800
Median monthly rent: $2,900
Median household income: $68,870
Known for: Sarasota is nicknamed the Circus City because Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus used the beachy town as its winter quarters. These days, people are attracted to Florida for its weather, slower pace of life, and lack of income tax. A LinkedIn report found that for every 10,000 members of the site in the North Port-Sarasota metropolitan area, more than 100 moved there in 2023.
10. Boulder, Colorado
Boulder, Colorado. Page Light Studios/Shutterstock via BI
Population of metro area: 105,898
Median home price: $1 million
Median monthly rent: $2,780
Median household income: $81,608
Known for: Nestled in a valley near the Rocky Mountains, Boulder is known for outdoorsy activities, with rock climbing, hiking trails, ski runs, and cycling paths. The city is home to several large universities, lending it a youthful and free-spirited energy.
9. Austin
Austin. Kruck20/Getty Images via BI
Population of metro area: 979,882
Median home price: $527,400
Median monthly rent: $2,250
Median household income: $89,415
Known for: Austin is an artsy, contemporary city known for its vibrant nightlife, live music scene, diverse cuisine, and local colleges. Since 2020, many tech giants, including Oracle, have opened offices in Austin. Many West Coasters working in the tech industry have moved to Austin, attracted by the booming job market and relatively low cost of living.
8. Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach, Virginia. Kyle J Little/Shutterstock via BI
Population of metro area: 453,649
Median home price: $374,000
Median monthly rent: $2,100
Median household income: $83,245
Known for: Virginia Beach is a coastal spot with miles-long stretches of sandy beaches, seafood delicacies, and boardwalk entertainment for people of all ages. Its mild climate makes it a popular seaside destination not just in the summer but year-round, too.
7. Huntsville, Alabama
Huntsville, Alabama. Denis Tangney/Getty Images via BI
Population of metro area: 225,564
Median home price: $314,800
Median monthly rent: $1,450
Median household income: $68,930
Known for: On the foothills of the Appalachian mountains, Huntsville has been a major site for the aerospace and defense industries since the US space program started in the 1950s. More recently, it's become known as the Silicon Valley of the South, with Amazon, Google, and Apple having opened offices there. Jeff Bezos' space venture, Blue Origin, also has a presence in Huntsville.
6. Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina. Getty Images via BI
Population of metro area: 482,295
Median home price: $453,000
Median monthly rent: $1,895
Median household income: $75,424
Known for: North Carolina's capital city has a lively downtown, free museums, multiple universities, and more than 200 parks. In recent years, a push toward innovation and entrepreneurship has deepened its reputation as an East Coast tech hub.
5. Charlotte, North Carolina
Charlotte, North Carolina. Getty Images via BI
Population of the metro area: 874,579
Median home price: $432,300
Median monthly rent: $1,999
Median household income: $74,401
Known for: Charlotte is America's second-largest banking hub after New York. An economic powerhouse of the South, Charlotte is also home to professional basketball, football, and hockey teams, in addition to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
4. Greenville, South Carolina
Greenville, South Carolina. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock via BI
Population of the metro area: 70,720
Median home price: $344,000
Median monthly rent: $1,825
Median household income: $67,340
Known for: Nestled at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Greenville attracts new residents for its moderate temperatures and mix of urban offerings and natural beauty. Greenville is also home to several major corporations, including Michelin, and GE's newest gas-turbine plant, the largest in the world.
3. Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado. Jacob Boomsma/Getty Images via BI
Population of the metro area: 478,961
Median home price: $455,000
Median monthly rent: $1,800
Median household income: $78,568
Known for: Home to the US Olympic and Paralympic Training Centers, Colorado Springs is especially attractive to athletes. Trails for hiking and mountain biking are abundant, and famous natural sights include the sandstone oasis Garden of the Gods and the iconic Pikes Peak.
2. Boise, Idaho
Boise, Idaho. vkbhat / Getty Images via BI
Population of the metro area: 235,684
Median home price: $482,100
Median monthly rent: $1,825
Median household income: $81,425
Known for: The secret is out after thousands of new residents fled to Boise over the past decade, making it America's fastest-growing city in 2018. Idaho's vibrant capital city combines urban amenities such as microbreweries and cider houses with easy access to rivers, canyons, and mountains in nearby state parks.
1. Naples, Florida
Naples, Florida Mint Images/Getty Images via BI
Population of the metro area: 19,115
Median home price: $650,000
Median monthly rent: $5,800
Median household income: $135,657
Known for: Naples is a picture-perfect city on Florida's Gulf Coast with white-sand beaches, luxury homes, and more than 1,350 holes of golf — the most in the entire Sunshine State. Naples, which has long attracted wealthy residents, is home to the most expensive home for sale in America: a $295 million compound with a 231-foot private yacht basin and dedicated room for gift-wrapping.
Sources: Population and income data are from the US Census, median home price from Realtor.com, and median rent from Zillow.