📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Buying and Selling Tips From a Guy Who Has Helped People Flip Over $100 Million in Real Estate Jerry Norton, founder of Flipping Mastery, shares the real estate investment techniques he teaches and the personal passions that have fueled his success.

By Jeff Fenster

Key Takeaways

  • Jerry Norton's journey in real estate and software development underscores the importance of pursuing one's passion and having a clear long-term vision for success.
  • Norton says that perseverance, integrity, and the constant pursuit of knowledge and personal growth are vital to achieving entrepreneurial success.
entrepreneur daily

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the world of entrepreneurship, success stories often serve as a source of inspiration and guidance for aspiring business owners. One such story is that of Jerry Norton, a successful entrepreneur in real estate and software development. His company, Flipping Mastery, is an education platform that has helped people flip over $100 million worth of real estate.

In this episode of The Jeff Fenster Show, he shared his powerful success story, stressing the importance of passion, community building, and continuous learning.

Passion and Long-Term Vision

Jerry Norton's success can be attributed, in large part, to his unwavering passion for his work and his clear long-term vision. Throughout his career, Jerry has consistently pursued opportunities that align with his personal interests, allowing him to stay motivated and dedicated to his goals.

Related: Control the Way People Think About You Using These Secrets From a Publicity Strategist

Jerry Norton understands the power of community and the importance of fostering authentic connections. He emphasizes the value of building a strong network of like-minded individuals who can offer support, guidance, and collaboration.

By actively engaging with his community, Jerry has been able to create a platform where individuals can come together, share their experiences, and learn from one another. His commitment to authenticity and genuine connections has not only helped him build a loyal following but has also contributed to his personal growth and development as an entrepreneur.

Perseverance and Continuous Learning

Jerry Norton's journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and continuous learning.

Related: Use This Simple Strategy to Push Through Limitations in Your Life

Despite facing challenges and setbacks along the way, Jerry remained resilient and determined to achieve his goals. He emphasizes the importance of integrity and taking proactive steps toward success, even in the face of adversity. Jerry's story serves as a reminder that success rarely comes overnight and that continuous learning and personal growth are essential for long-term success in any entrepreneurial endeavor.

About The Jeff Fenster Show

Serial entrepreneur Jeff Fenster embarks on an extraordinary journey every week, delving into the stories of exceptional individuals who have defied the norms and blazed their own trails to achieve extraordinary success.

Subscribe to The Jeff Fenster Show: Entrepreneur | Apple | Spotify | Google | Pandora
Jeff Fenster

Founder, Everbowl

Jeff Fenster is an award winning entrepreneur, best selling author, podcast host and expert in relationship capital.

His entrepreneurial success is vast - ranging from a quick serve restaurant chain, payroll and HR company, digital marketing agency and a construction company. But no matter what venture Jeff pursues, he lives by the principle of putting people first.

He was named a Empact100 Showcase Top 100 Entrepreneur in 2013, 2019's Top 40 Executive Under 40 by the San Diego Business Journal, and a Top Entrepreneur to Watch for 2020 by Thrive Global.

Jeff’s acclaimed podcast, The Jeff Fenster Show, features successful entrepreneurs, celebrities and athletes sharing their insights and stories of success. Today, Jeff speaks around the country on entrepreneurial mindset, authentic networking and vertical integration.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from Jeff Fenster Show

Buying and Selling Tips From a Guy Who Has Helped People Flip Over $100 Million in Real Estate

Control the Way People Think About You Using These Secrets From a Publicity Strategist

Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Says 2 Things She Learned in the Military Made Her a Better Leader — and Reveals How to Have Productive Conversations When You Disagree

Use This Simple Strategy to Push Through Limitations in Your Life

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Living

Amazon, Apple Employees Share a Surging Workplace Complaint That Can Overshadow Even the Biggest Salaries

A new analysis gives insight into the employee experience at some of the largest companies in the U.S.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

Here's the Vital Thing That Founders Should Be Thinking About 'Morning, Noon, and Night,' According to This Female-Focused Company CEO

Coco Meers, the CEO and co-founder of Equilibria, a women-focused company that specializes in CBD products, on what it takes to sustain success.

By William Salvi
Living

Get Your Mom Two Dozen Roses for Her Special Day for $50, Shipped

This special package offers fresh flowers handpicked from the farm and shipped directly to your door.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

How to Turn Workplace Conflict into a Strategic Advantage

Conflict is present in all organizations and takes numerous forms. Here's how organizations can harness conflict to create better outcomes and healthy conflict management cultures.

By Rachel Cubas-Wilkinson
Leadership

We've Normalized Testing Our Employees. But Why Don't We Test Our Leaders?

Here's how leaders can grow and improve their leadership and management skills.

By Greg Waisman
Management

7 Ways You Can Use AI to 10x Your Leadership Skills

While technology can boost individual efficiency and effectiveness, it's essential to balance their use with human intuition and creativity to avoid losing personal connection and to optimize workplace satisfaction.

By Gaurav Aggarwal