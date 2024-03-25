They Grew Up in a Financially-Challenged Single-Parent Home and Now These Twins Run a Multimillion-Dollar Real Estate Business. Here's How They Turned Hardship Into Inspiration. How Jeremy and Joshua Mathis overcame adversity and turned their challenging upbringing into a foundation for real estate success.

By Jeff Fenster

Key Takeaways

  • Understanding strengths and weaknesses in business is crucial for success.
  • Learning from failures and continuously improving is essential in entrepreneurship.
  • Instilling an entrepreneurial mindset in children can set them up for future success.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the world of entrepreneurship, success stories often emerge from the most unexpected places. On this episode of The Jeff Fenster Show, real estate experts Jeremy and Joshua Mathis, better known as the Mathis twins, shared their journey, highlighting the impact of resilience, resourcefulness, and the importance of instilling an entrepreneurial mindset in children.

Growing up in a less-than-privileged environment, the Mathis twins faced numerous obstacles. However, they credit their difficult upbringing as instrumental in their entrepreneurial journey. They emphasize the role of parental support and exposure to entrepreneurship in their development, highlighting the importance of surrounding oneself with positive influences.

One key lesson the Mathis twins have learned is the significance of understanding their strengths and weaknesses in business. By recognizing their areas of expertise and seeking help in areas where they lack proficiency, they have been able to build a solid foundation for success. They stress the importance of continuous learning and being open to feedback, as it allows for personal and professional growth. Failure is an inevitable part of any entrepreneurial journey, and the Mathis brothers have experienced their fair share. However, they firmly believe that failures are valuable learning opportunities.

By analyzing their mistakes, they have been able to refine their strategies and improve their decision-making processes. Their story serves as a reminder that setbacks should not deter aspiring entrepreneurs but rather fuel their determination to succeed. The Mathis twins are strong advocates for instilling an entrepreneurial mindset in children. They believe that teaching financial values and exposing children to entrepreneurship from an early age can set them up for future success.

Encouraging creativity and problem-solving are ways parents can nurture their children's entrepreneurial spirit and equip them with essential life skills. Transitioning from wholesaling to fixing and flipping properties was a significant milestone for the Mathis brothers. They attribute their success in this transition to strategic partnerships and continuous learning. By collaborating with experienced professionals and staying updated on market trends, they have been able to adapt their business model and thrive in a competitive industry.

The Mathis twins' real estate business model revolves around rental strategies and long-term wealth building. They emphasize the importance of cash flow and building strong relationships with investors. By sticking to a proven formula and avoiding unnecessary risks, they have been able to create a sustainable and profitable business. While achieving business success is undoubtedly fulfilling, the Mathis twins also emphasize the importance of balancing their entrepreneurial endeavors with family life. Effective time management and prioritization are key in maintaining a healthy work-life balance. They believe in leading by example and instilling essential life lessons in their children, ensuring that they grow up with a strong sense of financial responsibility and a solid work ethic.

The Mathis twins' journey from a challenging upbringing to real estate success is a testament to the power of resilience, resourcefulness, and continuous learning. Their story serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, highlighting the impact of upbringing, mentorship, and self-awareness in achieving business success. By embracing their strengths, learning from failures, and instilling an entrepreneurial mindset in children, the Mathis twins have not only built a thriving business but also created a legacy of financial empowerment and family values.

About The Jeff Fenster Show

Serial entrepreneur Jeff Fenster embarks on an extraordinary journey every week, delving into the stories of exceptional individuals who have defied the norms and blazed their own trails to achieve extraordinary success.

Subscribe to The Jeff Fenster Show: Entrepreneur | Apple | Spotify | Google | Pandora
Jeff Fenster

Founder, Everbowl

Jeff Fenster is an award winning entrepreneur, best selling author, podcast host and expert in relationship capital.

His entrepreneurial success is vast - ranging from a quick serve restaurant chain, payroll and HR company, digital marketing agency and a construction company. But no matter what venture Jeff pursues, he lives by the principle of putting people first.

He was named a Empact100 Showcase Top 100 Entrepreneur in 2013, 2019's Top 40 Executive Under 40 by the San Diego Business Journal, and a Top Entrepreneur to Watch for 2020 by Thrive Global.

Jeff’s acclaimed podcast, The Jeff Fenster Show, features successful entrepreneurs, celebrities and athletes sharing their insights and stories of success. Today, Jeff speaks around the country on entrepreneurial mindset, authentic networking and vertical integration.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.



