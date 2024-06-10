Get All Access for $5/mo

'Say Yes When Others Say No': The Content CEO Shares His Secret for Success Content creator Roger Rojas speaks to the power of embracing new challenges.

By Jeff Fenster

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Have you ever wondered how some people turn their passions into successful careers? Roger Rojas, known as The Content CEO, says that it comes down to staying curious, seizing opportunities, and surrounding yourself with supportive individuals.

Related: Here's How to Write Your Own Formula for Success

Saying Yes to New Challenges

On this episode of The Jeff Fenster Show, Roger stresses the value of saying yes to new challenges. He recounts how he initially started as a photographer, but when the opportunity to learn videography arose, he didn't hesitate to take it. This willingness to step out of his comfort zone and embrace new challenges allowed him to expand his skill set and open doors to new opportunities.

Listen in and hear Roger's inspiring journey to learn how he created a business and brand around his love of content creation.

About The Jeff Fenster Show

Serial entrepreneur Jeff Fenster embarks on an extraordinary journey every week, delving into the stories of exceptional individuals who have defied the norms and blazed their own trails to achieve extraordinary success.

Subscribe to The Jeff Fenster Show: Entrepreneur | Apple | Spotify | Google | Pandora
Jeff Fenster

Founder, Everbowl

Jeff Fenster is an award winning entrepreneur, best selling author, podcast host and expert in relationship capital.

His entrepreneurial success is vast - ranging from a quick serve restaurant chain, payroll and HR company, digital marketing agency and a construction company. But no matter what venture Jeff pursues, he lives by the principle of putting people first.

He was named a Empact100 Showcase Top 100 Entrepreneur in 2013, 2019's Top 40 Executive Under 40 by the San Diego Business Journal, and a Top Entrepreneur to Watch for 2020 by Thrive Global.

Jeff’s acclaimed podcast, The Jeff Fenster Show, features successful entrepreneurs, celebrities and athletes sharing their insights and stories of success. Today, Jeff speaks around the country on entrepreneurial mindset, authentic networking and vertical integration.

