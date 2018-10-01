Advice

10 Cannabis Executives Predict How AG Jeff Sessions' Retirement Will Affect the Marijuana Industry

The future of the marijuana industry could change with anti-cannabis Jeff Sessions out as Attorney General
Susan Gunelius | 6 min read
Survey Finds Dispensary Staff Are Well Trained for Sales but Not for Medical Advice

Budtenders are sincere but mostly lack either the education or practical training necessary to help patients make informed choices.
Mary Clifton, MD | 3 min read
Advice

This Is What I Learned From My First Business, Which Went From Broke to $500,000 in Sales

Here's how I overcame my position and started a thriving business as a 19-year-old college student.
Simon Yu | 6 min read
Advice

16 Successful Entrepreneurs on the Worst Advice They Ever Received

These successful business stars ignored bad career advice.
GOBankingRates | 14 min read
These First-Time Founders Share What Gave Them The Inspiration to Take the Plunge

Agency owners Yadira Harrison and Shannon Jones say their mantra is 'what's the best that can happen?'
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
Advice

Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly Gives His Best Advice to New Entrepreneurs

Work hard, but be patient.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
YouTube Icon

The 26-Year-Old Entrepreneur Behind the Popular Guava Juice YouTube Channel Reveals the Most Important Parts of a Video

Roi Fabito also shares how his science experiments come to life.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
How Success Happens Podcast

A Professional Bridesmaid Shares Her Secrets to Managing Stress and Forging Strong Relationships

Bridesmaid for Hire founder Jen Glantz says if you have an idea for something great, the best thing you can do is just start.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
This Serial Entrepreneur Shares the Surprising Confidence Strategy That Helped Her Build a Billion-Dollar Business

Kabbage's Kathryn Petralia explains why knowledge is power.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
This Young Entrepreneur Started a Company to Harness the Power of Networking and Help Her Community Hustle

Emily Miethner founded her company FindSpark to help other creatives get a foothold in the careers they desire.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
