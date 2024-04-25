📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Ask Marc | Get Free Business Advice From the Co-Founder of Netflix Get the answers to your most challenging business problems during our next Ask Marc, live Q&A, on 5/9/24 at 2 PM ET. You don't want to miss it—send in your questions now.

By Entrepreneur Staff

entrepreneur daily

The co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, Marc Randolph, has a personal mission to help entrepreneurs around the world achieve their dreams. He has mentored hundreds of early-stage entrepreneurs and helped seed dozens of successful tech ventures, and now he wants to help you.

In our livestream series Ask Marc, you have the opportunity to ask Marc Randolph any of your most pressing business questions, from big-picture problems to in-the-weeds details, including:

  • How do you start a business on a small budget?
  • What's the best way to raise funds?
  • What are the top actions a business should take to grow revenue?
  • What is the best way to find and hire the right talent?

This is a remarkable opportunity to ask one of the most successful and innovative business leaders anything you want for free! Register now and submit your questions for our livestream on May 9th at 2 PM EST.

Register Now
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

Franchising Is Not For Everyone. Explore These Lucrative Alternatives to Expand Your Business.

Not every business can be franchised, nor should it. While franchising can be the right growth vehicle for someone with an established brand and proven concept that's ripe for growth, there are other options available for business owners.

By Emiliano Jöcker
Side Hustle

Her 'Crude Prototype' and $50 Craigslist Purchase Launched a Side Hustle That Hit $1 Million in Sales — Now the Business Generates Up to $20 Million a Year

Elle Rowley experienced a "surge of creative inspiration" after she had her first baby in 2009 — and it wasn't long before she landed on a great idea.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business News

The TikTok Ban Bill Has Been Signed — Here's How Long ByteDance Has to Sell, and Why TikTok Is Preparing for a Legal Battle

TikTok has nine months to cut ties with its China-based parent company ByteDance.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Passengers Are Now Entitled to a Full Cash Refund for Canceled Flights, 'Significant' Delays

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced new rules for commercial passengers on Wednesday.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

There Are 4 Types of Managers. Take This Quiz to Find Out Which You Are, and If You're In the Right Line of Work.

Knowing your leadership style, and whether it suits the work you're doing and the team you have, is the first step in living up to your leadership potential.

By Scott Greenberg