Many of us struggle with self-trust and going after the things we want in life, but it doesn't have to be that way.

I used to question every personal and career decision I made. It took years of therapy, journaling, medication and self-compassion to learn how to believe in myself and trust my intuition. I've held multiple executive roles, and being able to trust myself was a skill I needed to succeed.

Many of us, especially women, are used to denying ourselves and our needs, but it's possible to rebuild ourselves. If you lack self-trust, I have some questions you need to ask yourself and a solution to help you approach the things you want in life with more confidence.

