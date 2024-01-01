Chief Marketing Officer at Scent Lab, Author of How to Build a Goddamn Empire

Ali Kriegsman is a writer and serial entrepreneur. In 2021, she published How to Build a Goddamn Empire, a viral non-fiction book about starting and scaling her exited startup, Bulletin, a retail technology company that was acquired by Emerald (NYSE: EXX), the largest B2B events company in the United States. She is now the co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Scent Lab, a next-gen fragrance brand that offers addictive, luxury and personalized fragrances that are affordable and made with all-clean ingredients.

Kriegsman was awarded “Forbes 30 Under 30" and named one of Fast Company’s "Most Creative People in Business," and has been featured in The New York Times, Inc. Magazine, Entrepreneur Magazine, Refinery29, The Wall Street Journal, The Today Show, and more.