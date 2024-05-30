Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Ask Marc | Get Free Business Advice From the Co-Founder of Netflix Get the answers to your most challenging business problems during our next Ask Marc, live Q&A, on 6/13/24 at 2 PM ET. You don't want to miss it—send in your questions now.

By Entrepreneur Staff

The co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, Marc Randolph, has a personal mission to help entrepreneurs around the world achieve their dreams. He has mentored hundreds of early-stage entrepreneurs and helped seed dozens of successful tech ventures, and now he wants to help you.

In our livestream series Ask Marc, you have the opportunity to ask Marc Randolph any of your most pressing business questions, from big-picture problems to in-the-weeds details, including:

  • How do you start a business on a small budget?
  • What's the best way to raise funds?
  • What are the top actions a business should take to grow revenue?
  • What is the best way to find and hire the right talent?

This is a remarkable opportunity to ask one of the most successful and innovative business leaders anything you want for free! Register now and submit your questions for our livestream on June 13th at 2 PM EST.

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

