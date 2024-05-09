📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Marc Randolph, the co-founder of Netflix, joins us for another episode of Ask Marc, a live Q&A series about starting and growing your business. The event will begin on Thursday, May 9th at 2:00 PM ET, streaming on our YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter) channels.

Where can I watch Ask Marc?

Watch and stream: YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook & X (formerly known as Twitter)

You can watch on your phone, tablet or computer. Ask Marc will be shown in its entirety on YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter).

What time does Ask Marc start?

Date: May 9th
Time: 2:00 PM ET

The episode kicks off at 2:00pm ET.

Why should I watch Ask Marc?

Get free business advice directly from the co-founder of Netflix, Marc Randolph. Marc loves helping founders and small business owners, and this your free opportunity to ask him any of your questions about topics like:

  • Starting a business
  • Growing a business
  • Raising money
  • Building marketing campaigns
  • Best practices
  • Anything you want to know!
