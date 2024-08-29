If you are thinking about starting a podcast, you're going to need a little help from some of the best names in the industry.

Anyone who knows me well will tell you that I could talk endlessly about hotels, travel and real estate. So when Hospitality FM invited me to create an original podcast focused on exactly that, I jumped at the chance. It wasn't until after I said yes that the enormity of what I agreed to sunk in. So I asked myself, how do I create and run a successful podcast?

It's intimidating to start something new, especially when that "something" is a podcast you hope others will actually listen to. Podcasts have been around for about 20 years now, and it can seem like everyone and their cousin already has one. Plus, as a publicist, I'm used to being behind the scenes, coaching others on what (and even more importantly, what not) to say. It's a bit dizzying to think of all the virtual eyes and ears being trained on me.

