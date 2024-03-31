You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Ask Marc | Get Free Advice About Your Business From the Co-Founder of Netflix Get free business advice during our next Ask Marc, live Q&A, on 4/11/24 at 2 PM ET. You don't want to miss it—send in your questions now.

By Entrepreneur Staff

entrepreneur daily

The co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, Marc Randolph, has a personal mission to help entrepreneurs around the world achieve their dreams. He has mentored hundreds of early-stage entrepreneurs and helped seed dozens of successful tech ventures, and now he wants to help you.

In our livestream series Ask Marc, you have the opportunity to ask Marc Randolph any of your most pressing business questions, from big-picture problems to in-the-weeds details, including:

  • How do you start a business on a small budget?
  • What's the best way to raise funds?
  • What are the top actions a business should take to grow revenue?
  • What is the best way to find and hire the right talent?

This is a remarkable opportunity to ask one of the most successful and innovative business leaders anything you want! Register now and submit your questions for our livestream on April 11th at 2 PM EST.

Register Now
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Solutions

Save $63 on an Introduction to ChatGPT Course That Spans 25 Hours of Lessons

Learn how to make this innovative technology work for you.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

These U.S. Health Insurers Will Now Cover Wegovy, the Wildly Popular $1,349 Weight-Loss Drug

People on Medicare with heart-related conditions may now be covered.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

This 29-Year-Old Left His Marketing Job to Pursue a Side Hustle — Now He Earns Nearly $200,000 a Year: 'So Attracted to the Adrenaline Rush'

Jason Nelson followed his passions for music and entertainment into a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Sydney Sweeney Reveals She Paid Off Her Mom's Mortgage: 'I Always Dreamt of Being Able To Take Care of My Parents'

The "Euphoria" actress recently starred in the box-office rom-com, "Anyone But You."

By Emily Rella
Business News

Elon Musk's Newest AI Chatbot Outperformed ChatGPT in One Key Area

Musk's AI startup announced an upgrade to its Grok chatbot on Thursday.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'Wildly Inappropriate': Woman Says She Was Denied a Job Because She Didn't Wear Makeup During the Interview

Melissa Weaver was applying for a VP of HR job at a tech company via video.

By Emily Rella