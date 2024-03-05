15 Weird and Wonderful Side Hustles You Never Knew Existed Turns out there are all kinds of wacky ways to make extra cash. We found 15 people bringing in thousands of dollars on unexpected ventures, and they're happy to share the wealth.
This story appears in the March 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
If you've been hearing a lot about side hustles lately, you're not alone. The term has slipped into our common consciousness in recent years—so much so that Merriam-Webster added it to its dictionary in 2022. "Side-hustle is a word on the move," the entry says. "Although the precise definition of this term is still in a bit of flux, it appears to be centering on 'work performed for income supplementary to one's primary job.'" "In a bit of flux" is right. Having a side hustle means many things to many people. Some rely on the extra cash to pay their bills, others want a fun hobby that makes a little money, and still others want to build an entirely new business or career.
A 2023 Bankrate survey found that nearly 2 in 5 of all American adults now have side hustles, and more than half of all Gen Zers and millennials. Among these younger side-hustlers, 1 in 5 Gen Zers and 1 in 4 millennials hope to one day make their side gig their full-time job. Factors like the normalization of remote work and a general sense of economic instability have surely fueled this trend, but one thing is clear: It's not slowing down. As one side-hustler, Justin Cambra, told us: "In today's world, stability is from multiple sources of income. I'm trying to generate as many revenue streams as possible." Hopefully, the following ideas will help you do just that.