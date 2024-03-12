This story appears in the March 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

For many people, the ultimate dream is to start a side hustle, and then build it into a full-blown business. According to Bankrate, "more than one in five (22 percent) Gen Zers and 25 percent of millennials want to make their side hustle their main source of income." But that's no easy task. Building a business in your spare time usually means you have no more spare time, so it's crucial to really care about the work you're doing, and for the people in your life to support your long-term goals. But apart from those things, there numerous routes to achieving your end goal. Here, we spoke to three founders who made this journey, and got their top insights on how they made it work.

Tactic No. 1: Find a partner in another industry.

If you have marketable skills, but you aren't sure how to spin them into a business, try teaming up with someone from an entirely different industry. Together, you could pinpoint opportunities for innovation.