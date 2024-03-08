This story appears in the March 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

With people spending so much time on social media and the internet, consumers see more brands than ever, which means they also have a more finely tuned awareness of aesthetics and brand idententies. In a 2023 survey, market research firm Hanover found that 75% percent of companies have overhauled their visual identities since 2020, and Lucidpress found that 45% of customers "expect great design across marketing and sales collateral." In other words, an outdated aesethetic costs you money. At the same time, no company can afford to revamp their design every few years, so it's important to find a look that stands out, and stands the test of time. Here, we talked to six brands on how they found a look that sparkles while conveying their core values.