When their first company failed because major retailers took so long to pay, Stacey Abrams and Lara Hodgson wanted to fix the problem. So they built NowAccount, a novel solution lets small businesses get paid right away. Turns out, big businesses love it too.

It should have been a celebratory lunch — the kind where you order french fries and cheesecake, then go home to nap and don't even feel bad about it.

Instead, Stacey Abrams and Lara Hodgson were sitting in an Atlanta restaurant, dazed with disappointment, talking in circles, returning again and again to the same confounding question: How did we not know this?

It was 2010, and three years earlier, the women had cofounded a company called Nourish, which made grab-and-go baby bottles filled with premeasured, purified water for easy formula mixing. The company had been finding its legs, one wobbly step at a time. Then, Whole Foods placed a huge order of their product.