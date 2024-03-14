The Top Franchise Brands Growing Globally While our main Fastest-Growing Franchises list focuses on North American growth, more and more brands are looking to grow worldwide. These are the 25 that had the greatest franchise growth outside the U.S. and Canada from July 2022 to July 2023.
1. KFC
International Franchise growth +2,010
2. 7-Eleven
International Franchise growth +1,980
3. McDonald's
International Franchise growth +1,016
4. Pizza Hut
International Franchise growth +631
5. Burger King
International Franchise growth +554
6. Dunkin'
International Franchise growth +320
7. Dairy Queen
International Franchise growth +259
8. Subway
International Franchise growth +242
9. Gong cha
International Franchise growth +241
10. Taco Bell
International Franchise growth +223
11. RE/MAX
International Franchise growth +162
12. Coverall
International Franchise growth +157
13. Church's Texas Chicken
International Franchise growth +134
14. Anytime Fitness
International Franchise growth +125
15. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
International Franchise growth +92
16. Swensen's Ice Cream
International Franchise growth +87
17. Papa Johns
International Franchise growth +85
18. Circle K
International Franchise growth +77
19. PostNet
International Franchise growth +73
20. Wendy's
International Franchise growth +70
21. Hampton by Hilton
International Franchise growth +68
22. Cinnabon
International Franchise growth +61
23. Petland
International Franchise growth +60
24. Body Fit Training
International Franchise growth +56
25. Paris Baguette
International Franchise growth +47