The Top Franchise Brands Growing Globally While our main Fastest-Growing Franchises list focuses on North American growth, more and more brands are looking to grow worldwide. These are the 25 that had the greatest franchise growth outside the U.S. and Canada from July 2022 to July 2023.

By Tracy Stapp Herold

This story appears in the March 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

1. KFC

International Franchise growth +2,010

2. 7-Eleven

International Franchise growth +1,980

3. McDonald's

International Franchise growth +1,016

4. Pizza Hut

International Franchise growth +631

5. Burger King

International Franchise growth +554

6. Dunkin'

International Franchise growth +320

7. Dairy Queen

International Franchise growth +259

8. Subway

International Franchise growth +242

9. Gong cha

International Franchise growth +241

10. Taco Bell

International Franchise growth +223

11. RE/MAX

International Franchise growth +162

12. Coverall

International Franchise growth +157

13. Church's Texas Chicken

International Franchise growth +134

14. Anytime Fitness

International Franchise growth +125

15. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

International Franchise growth +92

16. Swensen's Ice Cream

International Franchise growth +87

17. Papa Johns

International Franchise growth +85

18. Circle K

International Franchise growth +77

19. PostNet

International Franchise growth +73

20. Wendy's

International Franchise growth +70

21. Hampton by Hilton

International Franchise growth +68

22. Cinnabon

International Franchise growth +61

23. Petland

International Franchise growth +60

24. Body Fit Training

International Franchise growth +56

25. Paris Baguette

International Franchise growth +47
Tracy Stapp Herold

Entrepreneur Staff

Tracy Stapp Herold is the special projects editor at Entrepreneur magazine. She works on franchise and business opportunity stories and listings, including the annual Franchise 500.

