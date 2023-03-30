Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#419 Ranked #255 last year
- Initial investment
-
$19K - $51K
- Units as of 2022
-
8,107 1% over 3 years
Get the type of coverage you need with Coverall, a commercial cleaning franchise that covers it all!
As a franchisee, you’ll be in charge of running a team of professional cleaners. Together, your team of trained cleaning specialists will tackle office cleanings, restroom disinfection, trash disposal, and more.
With over 35 years of franchising experience, Coverall has turned over 8,000 individuals into Coverall franchisees. The commercial cleaning franchise specializes in its proprietary core 4 process and Coverall health-based cleaning system protocols. These protocols leave properties clean of germs and soil for a more sanitary environment.
In addition to having thousands of franchisees in the United States, Coverall has a strong international presence, where it boasts hundreds of franchised locations.
Why You May Want to Start a Coverall Franchise
Coverall is all about the freedom that being a franchisee can bring. You will likely be able to choose your own hours and hire your family and friends to work alongside you. You also don’t have to worry about setting up new systems or coming up with cleaning franchise name ideas since the franchise already has that in place. Coverall also offers the option of running the franchise as a home-based business, which may increase your level of flexibility.
Coverall takes the convenience of owning a franchise a step further. You may not need prior experience running a cleaning franchise or any existing business to own one of their franchises. If you are willing to learn the Coverall way, they will teach you. They may even offer financing and support through their local center and field support team.
What Might Make a Coverall Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Coverall team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
With commercial cleaners likely in demand, passing up an opportunity to start a Coverall franchise may be a mistake. People are likely to need cleaning services for the foreseeable future. This may make opening a Coverall franchise an opportunity just reaching out for you to take it!
How To Open a Coverall Franchise
Starting your Coverall franchise begins with research. After you’re sure you want to move forward with opening a franchise, you’ll fill out an online form, and a support center general manager may contact you. You may then need to schedule a franchise overview and presentation. You should also expect to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Coverall team questions.
After you receive Coverall’s Franchise Disclosure Document, you will probably have a couple of days to read it and make a decision. If you decide to go through with the idea of opening a Coverall franchise, you may attend a discovery day or open house at company headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida. You can also request a one-on-one meeting to meet with the Coverall team.
If your available liquid capital matches the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Coverall franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training. Soon you may be cleaning with your crew as a Coverall franchisee.
Company Overview
About Coverall
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Commercial Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 1985
- Parent Company
- Coverall North America Inc.
- Leadership
- Charles Daniel, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
350 S.W. 12th Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1985 (38 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 87
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Canada
- # of Units
- 8,107 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Coverall franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $15,570 - $40,320
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $18,613 - $51,392
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Coverall offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 12 hours
- Classroom Training
- 25-39 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField Operations
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Coverall landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Coverall ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
