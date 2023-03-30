Get the type of coverage you need with Coverall, a commercial cleaning franchise that covers it all!

As a franchisee, you’ll be in charge of running a team of professional cleaners. Together, your team of trained cleaning specialists will tackle office cleanings, restroom disinfection, trash disposal, and more.

With over 35 years of franchising experience, Coverall has turned over 8,000 individuals into Coverall franchisees. The commercial cleaning franchise specializes in its proprietary core 4 process and Coverall health-based cleaning system protocols. These protocols leave properties clean of germs and soil for a more sanitary environment.

In addition to having thousands of franchisees in the United States, Coverall has a strong international presence, where it boasts hundreds of franchised locations.

Why You May Want to Start a Coverall Franchise

Coverall is all about the freedom that being a franchisee can bring. You will likely be able to choose your own hours and hire your family and friends to work alongside you. You also don’t have to worry about setting up new systems or coming up with cleaning franchise name ideas since the franchise already has that in place. Coverall also offers the option of running the franchise as a home-based business, which may increase your level of flexibility.

Coverall takes the convenience of owning a franchise a step further. You may not need prior experience running a cleaning franchise or any existing business to own one of their franchises. If you are willing to learn the Coverall way, they will teach you. They may even offer financing and support through their local center and field support team.

What Might Make a Coverall Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Coverall team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

With commercial cleaners likely in demand, passing up an opportunity to start a Coverall franchise may be a mistake. People are likely to need cleaning services for the foreseeable future. This may make opening a Coverall franchise an opportunity just reaching out for you to take it!

How To Open a Coverall Franchise

Starting your Coverall franchise begins with research. After you’re sure you want to move forward with opening a franchise, you’ll fill out an online form, and a support center general manager may contact you. You may then need to schedule a franchise overview and presentation. You should also expect to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Coverall team questions.

After you receive Coverall’s Franchise Disclosure Document, you will probably have a couple of days to read it and make a decision. If you decide to go through with the idea of opening a Coverall franchise, you may attend a discovery day or open house at company headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida. You can also request a one-on-one meeting to meet with the Coverall team.

If your available liquid capital matches the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Coverall franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training. Soon you may be cleaning with your crew as a Coverall franchisee.