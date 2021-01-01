Signing out of account, Standby...
Bianca B. King
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
President & Creative Director
Via her digital-marketing agency, Bianca King has served hundreds of entrepreneurs since 2008. She has helped her clients achieve a combined revenue of over $275 million and counting. She is also the founder of Pretty Damn Ambitious, an exclusive collective for premier coaches and course creators.
Follow Bianca B. King on Social
Latest
4 Qualities That Could Make You the Next Arlan Hamilton
How to fuel your chances of being among the record number of Black women now blazing a trail of entrepreneurship and success.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Contributor
-
-
Ed Macha
President and CEO of Reliable Controls Corporation
-
Mario Sarceno
Entrepreneur
-
Kenny Herzog
Digital Content Director
-
Derek Gallimore
Founder and CEO of Outsource Accelerator
-
Michelle Arieta
Chief People Officer of Domino Data Lab