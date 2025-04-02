For Subscribers
I Bought a Business That Was Making $5,000 a Month. Then I Used This 2-Step Process to Hit $100,000 Monthly in Under 2 Years. Justin Ducharme emailed business brokers to find the right fit, then bought his first company in 2023.
Key Takeaways
- Ducharme and his fiancée Amerie Novosad bought WHB Cleaning for $125,000 and paid $15,000 for a van in 2023.
- With a three-phase strategy and repeating two-part process, they plan to grow beyond the business's current $100,000 monthly revenue.
This as-told-to story is based on a conversation with San Diego, California-based business owner Justin Ducharme. Ducharme and his fiancée Amerie Novosad bought the residential cleaning service business WHB Cleaning in 2023 and have grown it into a $100,000-per-month operation. Learn how, here.
Image Credit: Courtesy of Justin Ducharme
