Justin Ducharme emailed business brokers to find the right fit, then bought his first company in 2023.

This as-told-to story is based on a conversation with San Diego, California-based business owner Justin Ducharme. Ducharme and his fiancée Amerie Novosad bought the residential cleaning service business WHB Cleaning in 2023 and have grown it into a $100,000-per-month operation. Learn how, here.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Justin Ducharme