Use this strategy to take your side hustle to the next level — fast. Join our next subscriber-only call to learn from one of today's leading entrepreneurs.

Becoming a successful entrepreneur doesn't have to mean betting everything. Hilary Hoffman knows this firsthand. After leaving her career in finance, she set a bold goal: grow her workout platform, SotoMethod, into a profitable business. In just eight months, she scaled her side hustle by 1,000% by using a "stealth mode" approach that allowed her to build momentum behind the scenes before making a big leap.

Now, as one of today's leading entrepreneurs, Hoffman is sharing her playbook for success. Her "stealth mode" strategy can help you grow your side hustle into a six-figure business — without unnecessary risks. Join us for a live conversation with Hoffman on March 26 at 3 p.m. ET, where she'll break down her method and answer your questions. This exclusive event is open to subscribers, so scroll down to add it to your calendar.

Not a subscriber? Join Entrepreneur+ today to access the call and all our premium content for just $1/week. Click here to sign up.