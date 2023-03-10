Sanford Rose Associates

Sanford Rose Associates was founded in 1959 as a staffing and recruiting firm. In its rich history, it has risen to become an easily recognizable brand in the field. Sanford Rose Associates is valuable to both job seekers and client companies, as it works to match human capital needs with highly qualified individuals.

In over fifty years of franchising, the Plano, Texas-based firm has expanded across the country and is also looking to expand internationally. In the U.S., Sanford Rose Associates has over 130 franchises.

At Sanford Rose Associates, you can become your own boss, thus eliminating the trial and error that often comes with business ownership.

Why You May Want to Start a Sanford Rose Associates Franchise

Sanford Rose Associates aims to operate on behalf of client companies searching for highly qualified individuals to fill executive, management, and individual positions. For franchisees, meeting the same need to enhance client organizational capability will be a daily goal.

A factor that sets Sanford Rose Associates apart from competitors is that the franchise is an industry expert and part of a family of successful companies. Sanford Rose Associates aims to deliver vast talent resources to clients in a speedy manner, helping them find people who make a real difference.

Customers appreciate Sanford Rose Associates' ability to deliver on its promises by reducing the hassle and costs that are often involved with staffing. 

Sanford Rose Associates has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times over the past few years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make Sanford Rose Associates a Good Choice?

If you are interested in opening a Sanford Rose Associates franchise, you will be part of an entity that leverages its global network of pros with expertise. A feature that makes Sanford Rose Associates even more attractive is that it offers exclusive territories to franchisees. It also allows franchisees to run their business from home or as a mobile-based franchise, increasing the chances of a franchisee having time to travel or spend time with their family.

To be part of the Sanford Rose Associates team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment, including a franchise fee and other startup fees. You’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover potential ongoing fees as well. These will include royalty fees and advertising fees. The term of agreement for a franchise with Sanford Rose Associates is typically 10 years.

It may be wise to consult a financial planner and attorney as you begin to gather your financial information and learn more about the franchising opportunity with Sanford Rose Associates.

How to Open Your Own Sanford Rose Associates Franchise

To open a Sanford Rose Associates franchise, start by submitting an inquiry. The company will provide you with a free information report about the franchising process. This stage allows you to evaluate your financial options, validate credentials, and receive the franchise disclosure document.

The mandatory process for new franchisees includes multiple hours of on-the-job training and over 20 hours of classroom training to prepare you for operations. Ongoing support includes newsletters, meetings & conventions, and lease negotiations. Marketing support covers social media, an email platform, and regional advertising options.

After successful training, franchisees can start offering quality staffing services to their community. 

Company Overview

About Sanford Rose Associates

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Staffing/Recruiting
Founded
1959
Parent Company
Kaye/Bassman Int'l. Corp.
Leadership
Karen Schmidt, President
Corporate Address
5908 Headquarters Dr., #K200
Plano, TX 75024
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1970 (53 years)
# of employees at HQ
22
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Canada

# of Units
163 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sanford Rose Associates franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$88,000
Initial Investment
$108,250 - $143,580
Royalty Fee
7-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Sanford Rose Associates has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
12 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Sanford Rose Associates landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Sanford Rose Associates ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #184 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #135 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #20 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #33 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

