Sanford Rose Associates was founded in 1959 as a staffing and recruiting firm. In its rich history, it has risen to become an easily recognizable brand in the field. Sanford Rose Associates is valuable to both job seekers and client companies, as it works to match human capital needs with highly qualified individuals.

In over fifty years of franchising, the Plano, Texas-based firm has expanded across the country and is also looking to expand internationally. In the U.S., Sanford Rose Associates has over 130 franchises.

At Sanford Rose Associates, you can become your own boss, thus eliminating the trial and error that often comes with business ownership.

Why You May Want to Start a Sanford Rose Associates Franchise

Sanford Rose Associates aims to operate on behalf of client companies searching for highly qualified individuals to fill executive, management, and individual positions. For franchisees, meeting the same need to enhance client organizational capability will be a daily goal.

A factor that sets Sanford Rose Associates apart from competitors is that the franchise is an industry expert and part of a family of successful companies. Sanford Rose Associates aims to deliver vast talent resources to clients in a speedy manner, helping them find people who make a real difference.

Customers appreciate Sanford Rose Associates' ability to deliver on its promises by reducing the hassle and costs that are often involved with staffing.

Sanford Rose Associates has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times over the past few years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make Sanford Rose Associates a Good Choice?

If you are interested in opening a Sanford Rose Associates franchise, you will be part of an entity that leverages its global network of pros with expertise. A feature that makes Sanford Rose Associates even more attractive is that it offers exclusive territories to franchisees. It also allows franchisees to run their business from home or as a mobile-based franchise, increasing the chances of a franchisee having time to travel or spend time with their family.

To be part of the Sanford Rose Associates team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment, including a franchise fee and other startup fees. You’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover potential ongoing fees as well. These will include royalty fees and advertising fees. The term of agreement for a franchise with Sanford Rose Associates is typically 10 years.

It may be wise to consult a financial planner and attorney as you begin to gather your financial information and learn more about the franchising opportunity with Sanford Rose Associates.

How to Open Your Own Sanford Rose Associates Franchise

To open a Sanford Rose Associates franchise, start by submitting an inquiry. The company will provide you with a free information report about the franchising process. This stage allows you to evaluate your financial options, validate credentials, and receive the franchise disclosure document.

The mandatory process for new franchisees includes multiple hours of on-the-job training and over 20 hours of classroom training to prepare you for operations. Ongoing support includes newsletters, meetings & conventions, and lease negotiations. Marketing support covers social media, an email platform, and regional advertising options.

After successful training, franchisees can start offering quality staffing services to their community.