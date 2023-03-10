Signing out of account, Standby...
#184 Ranked #145 last year
- Initial investment
-
$108K - $144K
- Units as of 2022
-
163 59.8% over 3 years
Sanford Rose Associates was founded in 1959 as a staffing and recruiting firm. In its rich history, it has risen to become an easily recognizable brand in the field. Sanford Rose Associates is valuable to both job seekers and client companies, as it works to match human capital needs with highly qualified individuals.
In over fifty years of franchising, the Plano, Texas-based firm has expanded across the country and is also looking to expand internationally. In the U.S., Sanford Rose Associates has over 130 franchises.
At Sanford Rose Associates, you can become your own boss, thus eliminating the trial and error that often comes with business ownership.
Why You May Want to Start a Sanford Rose Associates Franchise
Sanford Rose Associates aims to operate on behalf of client companies searching for highly qualified individuals to fill executive, management, and individual positions. For franchisees, meeting the same need to enhance client organizational capability will be a daily goal.
A factor that sets Sanford Rose Associates apart from competitors is that the franchise is an industry expert and part of a family of successful companies. Sanford Rose Associates aims to deliver vast talent resources to clients in a speedy manner, helping them find people who make a real difference.
Customers appreciate Sanford Rose Associates' ability to deliver on its promises by reducing the hassle and costs that are often involved with staffing.
Sanford Rose Associates has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times over the past few years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make Sanford Rose Associates a Good Choice?
If you are interested in opening a Sanford Rose Associates franchise, you will be part of an entity that leverages its global network of pros with expertise. A feature that makes Sanford Rose Associates even more attractive is that it offers exclusive territories to franchisees. It also allows franchisees to run their business from home or as a mobile-based franchise, increasing the chances of a franchisee having time to travel or spend time with their family.
To be part of the Sanford Rose Associates team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment, including a franchise fee and other startup fees. You’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover potential ongoing fees as well. These will include royalty fees and advertising fees. The term of agreement for a franchise with Sanford Rose Associates is typically 10 years.
It may be wise to consult a financial planner and attorney as you begin to gather your financial information and learn more about the franchising opportunity with Sanford Rose Associates.
How to Open Your Own Sanford Rose Associates Franchise
To open a Sanford Rose Associates franchise, start by submitting an inquiry. The company will provide you with a free information report about the franchising process. This stage allows you to evaluate your financial options, validate credentials, and receive the franchise disclosure document.
The mandatory process for new franchisees includes multiple hours of on-the-job training and over 20 hours of classroom training to prepare you for operations. Ongoing support includes newsletters, meetings & conventions, and lease negotiations. Marketing support covers social media, an email platform, and regional advertising options.
After successful training, franchisees can start offering quality staffing services to their community.
Company Overview
About Sanford Rose Associates
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Staffing/Recruiting
- Founded
- 1959
- Parent Company
- Kaye/Bassman Int'l. Corp.
- Leadership
- Karen Schmidt, President
- Corporate Address
-
5908 Headquarters Dr., #K200
Plano, TX 75024
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1970 (53 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 22
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Canada
- # of Units
- 163 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sanford Rose Associates franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $88,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $108,250 - $143,580
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 7-6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 0.5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Sanford Rose Associates has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 12 hours
- Classroom Training
- 24 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Sanford Rose Associates landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Sanford Rose Associates ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
