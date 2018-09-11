Sanford Rose Associates Int'l. Inc.
Executive search and recruiting
Founded
1959
Franchising Since
1970 (48 Years)
Corporate Address
6860 Dallas Pkwy., #301
Plano, TX 75024
CEO
Jeff Kaye
Parent Company
Kaye/Bassman Int'l. Corp.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$108,250 - $143,580
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$88,000 - $88,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Sanford Rose Associates Int'l. Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
36 hours
Classroom Training:
76 hours