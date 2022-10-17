This home's decorations are going viral without a witch, ghost, or pumpkin in sight.

Talk about scary!

Instead, this house honed in on what scares us all every day — "Rent," "Bills," "Calories," "Gas Prices," "Taxes," "We Need to Talk," and other anxiety-inducing tasks and topics, and splashed them all over the front lawn, according to a video shared via Instagram by neighbor @harthandhome.

The account posted a reel with the caption, "Best October decor in town. #smalltownlife #hildasplaceinthisworld."

According to a blog by @harthandhome, the neighbor appears to reside in North Carolina.

Shortly after posting the video, the account holder tagged the person who was responsible for the display, homeowner RJ Smith. So far, the video has 359,000 likes and 2,890 comments. Smith shared his own video of his yard and the inspiration for his unique decor.

"Went with the 'scary things for adults' for my Halloween yard decor this year #halloweendecorations #funnyhalloween," he captioned the clip. In the comments, one user wrote, "When I tell you I screamed when I saw this."

On @harthandhome's video, people took to the comments to applaud the unique take on Halloween decor, with one user writing, "no lies detected in ANY of those scary things lol," and another adding, "Top notch humor. I want a neighbor like this."

Others added some sign suggestions that would be sure to cause a fright. "Add 15 missed calls from mom," one person commented, while another chimed in, "Forgot grades, midterms, finals, student loans… ."