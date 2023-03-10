Instead of saying it on a card, you can say it in a personalized yard sign.

Card My Yard is a greeting service franchise founded in 2014 by Amy Arnold and Jessica Stanley. It is based in Austin, Texas, and enables customers to send customized greetings for every occasion and celebration creatively. What makes Card My Yard unique is that its customers do not simply send greeting cards in the mail. Instead, Card My Yard offers yard sign rentals to help its customers celebrate special occasions.

Card My Yard began franchising in 2017 and is now spread across more than 30 states and in over 350 franchise locations. There are still growth opportunities, and you can join in the fun as a franchisee. Find out how you can franchise a Card My Yard and help shape events to be creative, fun, and memory-making.

Why You May Want to Start a Card My Yard Franchise

As a Card My Yard franchisee, you can work from home with little to no overhead costs, and you'll likely require little or no liability insurance. You have the chance to decide how much work you'll put into the business itself. You can opt to do it part-time or to be fully engaged, which may offer the chance to earn more.

You will likely help customers celebrate special days and anniversaries, children’s parties, Valentine’s Day, baby showers, graduations, and when a person is being welcomed home, among many other special occasions.

The Federal Trade Commission regulates Card My Yard, and it has proven to live by a sound business model. As a franchisee, you will have support and backing from the franchisor. Your franchise agreement is also likely to offer you protection and support when needed.

What Might Make a Card My Yard Franchise a Good Choice?

If you are creative, enjoy flexibility, and are willing to put in some hard work, you might be a good fit for Card My Yard. Operating a Card My Yard franchise can be highly rewarding. It may be known as a fun business, and you will get to help your clients spread cheer during special occasions like birthdays, parties, and simple seasonal greetings.

To be part of the Card My Yard team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, ongoing fees such as royalty and potential renewal fees are a fact of life and should be prepared for. It may be a good idea to reach out to an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you are financially sound enough to open and operate a Card My Yard franchise.

How to Open a Card My Yard Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Card My Yard team.

As you decide if opening a Card My Yard franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Card My Yard franchise would do well in your community. If there are other yard sign businesses in your area, then you may want to reconsider your desired location.

Liven up your life with a Card My Yard franchise by submitting an inquiry form today!