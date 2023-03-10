Card My Yard
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#270 Ranked #299 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$10K - $18K
Units as of 2022
503 315.7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Instead of saying it on a card, you can say it in a personalized yard sign. 

Card My Yard is a greeting service franchise founded in 2014 by Amy Arnold and Jessica Stanley. It is based in Austin, Texas, and enables customers to send customized greetings for every occasion and celebration creatively.  What makes Card My Yard unique is that its customers do not simply send greeting cards in the mail. Instead, Card My Yard offers yard sign rentals to help its customers celebrate special occasions.

Card My Yard began franchising in 2017 and is now spread across more than 30 states and in over 350 franchise locations. There are still growth opportunities, and you can join in the fun as a franchisee. Find out how you can franchise a Card My Yard and help shape events to be creative, fun, and memory-making.

Why You May Want to Start a Card My Yard Franchise

As a Card My Yard franchisee, you can work from home with little to no overhead costs, and you'll likely require little or no liability insurance. You have the chance to decide how much work you'll put into the business itself. You can opt to do it part-time or to be fully engaged, which may offer the chance to earn more.

You will likely help customers celebrate special days and anniversaries, children’s parties, Valentine’s Day, baby showers, graduations, and when a person is being welcomed home, among many other special occasions.

The Federal Trade Commission regulates Card My Yard, and it has proven to live by a sound business model. As a franchisee, you will have support and backing from the franchisor. Your franchise agreement is also likely to offer you protection and support when needed.

What Might Make a Card My Yard Franchise a Good Choice?

If you are creative, enjoy flexibility, and are willing to put in some hard work, you might be a good fit for Card My Yard. Operating a Card My Yard franchise can be highly rewarding. It may be known as a fun business, and you will get to help your clients spread cheer during special occasions like birthdays, parties, and simple seasonal greetings. 

To be part of the Card My Yard team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, ongoing fees such as royalty and potential renewal fees are a fact of life and should be prepared for. It may be a good idea to reach out to an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you are financially sound enough to open and operate a Card My Yard franchise.

How to Open a Card My Yard Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Card My Yard team.

As you decide if opening a Card My Yard franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Card My Yard franchise would do well in your community. If there are other yard sign businesses in your area, then you may want to reconsider your desired location.

Liven up your life with a Card My Yard franchise by submitting an inquiry form today!

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Card My Yard

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Yard Sign Rentals, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2014
Leadership
Josh Arnold, Franchise Growth Officer
Corporate Address
2009 Ranch Rd. 620 North, #420
Austin, TX 78734
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
503 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Card My Yard franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$8,000
Initial Investment
$9,800 - $18,000
Royalty Fee
25%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
14 hours
Classroom Training
7 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Card My Yard? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Card My Yard landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Card My Yard ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #270 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #13 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
New

Ranked #4 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #7 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #22 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #79 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Card My Yard.

Lendio

Small-business financing
Ranked #143
Request Info

Phenix Salon Suites

Salon suites
Ranked #75
Request Info

Home Clean Heroes

Residential cleaning
Request Info

Budget Blinds

Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
Ranked #15
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing