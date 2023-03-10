Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#270 Ranked #299 last year
- Initial investment
-
$10K - $18K
- Units as of 2022
-
503 315.7% over 3 years
Instead of saying it on a card, you can say it in a personalized yard sign.
Card My Yard is a greeting service franchise founded in 2014 by Amy Arnold and Jessica Stanley. It is based in Austin, Texas, and enables customers to send customized greetings for every occasion and celebration creatively. What makes Card My Yard unique is that its customers do not simply send greeting cards in the mail. Instead, Card My Yard offers yard sign rentals to help its customers celebrate special occasions.
Card My Yard began franchising in 2017 and is now spread across more than 30 states and in over 350 franchise locations. There are still growth opportunities, and you can join in the fun as a franchisee. Find out how you can franchise a Card My Yard and help shape events to be creative, fun, and memory-making.
Why You May Want to Start a Card My Yard Franchise
As a Card My Yard franchisee, you can work from home with little to no overhead costs, and you'll likely require little or no liability insurance. You have the chance to decide how much work you'll put into the business itself. You can opt to do it part-time or to be fully engaged, which may offer the chance to earn more.
You will likely help customers celebrate special days and anniversaries, children’s parties, Valentine’s Day, baby showers, graduations, and when a person is being welcomed home, among many other special occasions.
The Federal Trade Commission regulates Card My Yard, and it has proven to live by a sound business model. As a franchisee, you will have support and backing from the franchisor. Your franchise agreement is also likely to offer you protection and support when needed.
What Might Make a Card My Yard Franchise a Good Choice?
If you are creative, enjoy flexibility, and are willing to put in some hard work, you might be a good fit for Card My Yard. Operating a Card My Yard franchise can be highly rewarding. It may be known as a fun business, and you will get to help your clients spread cheer during special occasions like birthdays, parties, and simple seasonal greetings.
To be part of the Card My Yard team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, ongoing fees such as royalty and potential renewal fees are a fact of life and should be prepared for. It may be a good idea to reach out to an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you are financially sound enough to open and operate a Card My Yard franchise.
How to Open a Card My Yard Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Card My Yard team.
As you decide if opening a Card My Yard franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Card My Yard franchise would do well in your community. If there are other yard sign businesses in your area, then you may want to reconsider your desired location.
Liven up your life with a Card My Yard franchise by submitting an inquiry form today!
Company Overview
About Card My Yard
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Yard Sign Rentals, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2014
- Leadership
- Josh Arnold, Franchise Growth Officer
- Corporate Address
-
2009 Ranch Rd. 620 North, #420
Austin, TX 78734
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2017 (6 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 15
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 503 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Card My Yard franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $8,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $9,800 - $18,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 25%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 14 hours
- Classroom Training
- 7 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Card My Yard? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Card My Yard landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Card My Yard ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
