Commercial cleaning
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#34 Ranked #30 last year
Initial investment
$5K - $58K
Units as of 2022
10,418 13.8% over 3 years
Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting is a commercial cleaning company based in Alpharetta, Georgia. Founded in 1991, Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting specializes in cleaning commercial spaces like daycares, dealerships, offices, schools, and healthcare facilities. With over 8,250 locations in the United States to complement more than 2,000 international locations, Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting may be a solid choice for someone looking to become part of a franchise family.

As you run your Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchise, you'll work with a professional and well-trained crew to provide the best services to your community. The perfect candidate for a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchisee has a passion for business and making life easier for the community around them.

Why You May Want to Start a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting Franchise

Running a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchise means you may be providing an essential service to your community's businesses. Your franchise will be responsible for ensuring people have clean and germ-free environments as they work, study, or even stay at the hospital. As a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchisee, you may enable people to live healthier lives and ensure companies have cleaner spaces.

As a leading commercial cleaning franchise, Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting has a stellar brand reputation. This has been established through their processes, support systems, and excellent customer service. This reputation may give you the potential to have a fantastic client base, a great support system, and ongoing training as a franchisee. 

Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting could allow you the freedom and flexibility to invest and grow at a rate that suits you and your goals. They also offer training which may be excellent for those who have no prior cleaning or business experience.

What Might Make a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting Franchise a Good Choice?

Owning a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchise will give you a market share in the multi-billion-dollar cleaning industry. Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting is a company with a proven business model over the course of several decades. They strive to hire the best, offer exceptional training, and provide efficient and professional service. These qualities may lead to customer loyalty and the attraction of new clients through organic word-of-mouth marketing.

To be part of the Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

As you decide if opening a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting Franchise

To begin your journey in becoming a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchisee, start by filling out a contact form. Someone from Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting will contact you and walk you through the steps of applying, which include a background check. Once you are approved, you will begin training. 

Training includes a few hours of in-depth training before opening to go along with several hours of training on the job. Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting wants to see your franchise grow and is ready to support you every step of the way through continuous training, marketing, and community.

Company Overview

About Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Commercial Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1991
Parent Company
Lynx Franchising
Leadership
Gary Bauer, Brand President
Corporate Address
2520 Northwinds Pkwy., #375
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1992 (31 years)
# of employees at HQ
41
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
10,418 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$2,520 - $44,000
Initial Investment
$4,830 - $58,070
Veteran Incentives
24-month interest-free financing on 50% of franchise fees of $8.1K+
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
4 hours
Classroom Training
15 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #34 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #7 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #52 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #138 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #1 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #1 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Commercial Cleaning in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Commercial Cleaning Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #6 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
