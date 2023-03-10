Signing out of account, Standby...
Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting is a commercial cleaning company based in Alpharetta, Georgia. Founded in 1991, Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting specializes in cleaning commercial spaces like daycares, dealerships, offices, schools, and healthcare facilities. With over 8,250 locations in the United States to complement more than 2,000 international locations, Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting may be a solid choice for someone looking to become part of a franchise family.
As you run your Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchise, you'll work with a professional and well-trained crew to provide the best services to your community. The perfect candidate for a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchisee has a passion for business and making life easier for the community around them.
Why You May Want to Start a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting Franchise
Running a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchise means you may be providing an essential service to your community's businesses. Your franchise will be responsible for ensuring people have clean and germ-free environments as they work, study, or even stay at the hospital. As a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchisee, you may enable people to live healthier lives and ensure companies have cleaner spaces.
As a leading commercial cleaning franchise, Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting has a stellar brand reputation. This has been established through their processes, support systems, and excellent customer service. This reputation may give you the potential to have a fantastic client base, a great support system, and ongoing training as a franchisee.
Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting could allow you the freedom and flexibility to invest and grow at a rate that suits you and your goals. They also offer training which may be excellent for those who have no prior cleaning or business experience.
What Might Make a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting Franchise a Good Choice?
Owning a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchise will give you a market share in the multi-billion-dollar cleaning industry. Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting is a company with a proven business model over the course of several decades. They strive to hire the best, offer exceptional training, and provide efficient and professional service. These qualities may lead to customer loyalty and the attraction of new clients through organic word-of-mouth marketing.
To be part of the Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
As you decide if opening a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
How To Open a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting Franchise
To begin your journey in becoming a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchisee, start by filling out a contact form. Someone from Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting will contact you and walk you through the steps of applying, which include a background check. Once you are approved, you will begin training.
Training includes a few hours of in-depth training before opening to go along with several hours of training on the job. Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting wants to see your franchise grow and is ready to support you every step of the way through continuous training, marketing, and community.
Company Overview
About Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Commercial Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 1991
- Parent Company
- Lynx Franchising
- Leadership
- Gary Bauer, Brand President
- Corporate Address
-
2520 Northwinds Pkwy., #375
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1992 (31 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 41
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 10,418 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $2,520 - $44,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $4,830 - $58,070
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 24-month interest-free financing on 50% of franchise fees of $8.1K+
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 10%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 4 hours
- Classroom Training
- 15 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite Development
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
