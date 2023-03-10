Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting is a commercial cleaning company based in Alpharetta, Georgia. Founded in 1991, Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting specializes in cleaning commercial spaces like daycares, dealerships, offices, schools, and healthcare facilities. With over 8,250 locations in the United States to complement more than 2,000 international locations, Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting may be a solid choice for someone looking to become part of a franchise family.

As you run your Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchise, you'll work with a professional and well-trained crew to provide the best services to your community. The perfect candidate for a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchisee has a passion for business and making life easier for the community around them.

Why You May Want to Start a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting Franchise

Running a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchise means you may be providing an essential service to your community's businesses. Your franchise will be responsible for ensuring people have clean and germ-free environments as they work, study, or even stay at the hospital. As a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchisee, you may enable people to live healthier lives and ensure companies have cleaner spaces.

As a leading commercial cleaning franchise, Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting has a stellar brand reputation. This has been established through their processes, support systems, and excellent customer service. This reputation may give you the potential to have a fantastic client base, a great support system, and ongoing training as a franchisee.

Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting could allow you the freedom and flexibility to invest and grow at a rate that suits you and your goals. They also offer training which may be excellent for those who have no prior cleaning or business experience.

What Might Make a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting Franchise a Good Choice?

Owning a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchise will give you a market share in the multi-billion-dollar cleaning industry. Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting is a company with a proven business model over the course of several decades. They strive to hire the best, offer exceptional training, and provide efficient and professional service. These qualities may lead to customer loyalty and the attraction of new clients through organic word-of-mouth marketing.

To be part of the Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

As you decide if opening a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting Franchise

To begin your journey in becoming a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchisee, start by filling out a contact form. Someone from Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting will contact you and walk you through the steps of applying, which include a background check. Once you are approved, you will begin training.

Training includes a few hours of in-depth training before opening to go along with several hours of training on the job. Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting wants to see your franchise grow and is ready to support you every step of the way through continuous training, marketing, and community.