Franchise How-To

5 Steps to Becoming a Franchise Owner
To start out, do your homework.
Desmond Lim
|
7 min read
What Franchises Need From an Accountant
Keep this checklist in mind as you find someone to manage your books.
Hayden Field
|
3 min read
What Franchises Should Know Before Hiring a PR Firm
Franchisors and franchisees alike can benefit from a talented PR firm that can get the attention of new customers. Here's how to find a match.
Hayden Field
|
3 min read
5 Ways a Franchise Can Grow Fast
Learn from the ways these franchises boosted their bottom lines.
Claire Zulkey and Madison Semarjian
|
12 min read
What Should Franchises Look for in a Law Firm?
Whether you're a franchisor or a franchisee, follow these experts' words of advice.
Hayden Field
|
3 min read
More From This Topic
Insider
Customer Service
How to Find the Best CRM for Your Franchise
Find the software that will keep you -- and your customers -- happy.
Hayden Field
|
4 min read
Insider
Franchises
How to Find the Right Payment System
In a mobile economy, being able to simply process credit cards is no longer enough. Here's what to look for as you search for a payment-system provider.
Hayden Field
|
3 min read
Insider
Franchises
What Franchises Should Look For In a Marketing Firm
Reaching customers (and potential franchisees) is part art, part science. Three industry vets offer advice on finding a marketing and social media firm that strikes the right balance.
Hayden Field
|
3 min read
Insider
Franchise Financing
What Franchises Should Look for In a Bank
Industry vets offer up advice on finding the financial and lending partner that works for your business.
Stephanie Schomer
|
4 min read
Franchise Buying Guide
Why These 3 Advisors Paid to Say 'No' Are Your Best Allies When Buying a Franchise
Talk to these three people -- who are more likely to tell you 'no' -- before handing over your hard-earned cash for a franchise business.
Mark Siebert
|
5 min read
Franchise Buying Guide
23 Questions to Ask a Franchisor When You Meet Face to Face
Navigate 'discovery day' with this list of questions that will make sure you learn all the essential information you need before you shake hands.
Mark Siebert
|
4 min read
Franchises
How to Vet Franchisors and Predict Your ROI on a Franchise Business
If you pay peanuts, you may get monkeys. Learn where to dig and why so you can outweigh costs with benefits and find the best franchise opportunity for you
Mark Siebert
|
5 min read
Buying a Franchise
Smart Tips for Successfully Navigating the Initial Franchisor-Franchisee Interview
Once you have a few franchises in mind, you'll be talking to a franchise rep from each company. Here's the skinny on how that phone call should go.
Mark Siebert
|
5 min read
Buying a Franchise
Never Buy a Franchise Without Researching These 5 Sources
Once you've narrowed your franchise choices to a few – or a few dozen – it's time to investigate these informational options.
Mark Siebert
|
6 min read
Insider
Franchise 500
Which Franchise is Right For You? Follow These Steps
In this excerpt from The Franchisee Handbook, by iFranchise Group CEO Mark Siebert, learn how to narrow the field to boost your chances of success
Mark Siebert
|
13 min read
1
2
3
4
...
6