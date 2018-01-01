Rick Grossmann

VIP Contributor

Author - Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise Bible - CEO Franchise Hub/Vet Starter

Rick Grossman is a leading franchise industry expert with over 20 years of experience in helping both franchisors and franchisees grow their businesses. A successful franchisor himself, Rick developed a high tech/high touch franchise marketing and sales system selling hundreds of franchises in North America capturing ranking in Entrepreneur magazine’s Top 500 franchises in less than three years.