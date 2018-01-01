Gordon Tredgold is a former business and IT transformation expert who has successfully delivered $100 million programs and led teams of 1,000 staff for Fortune 100 companies. Today, he is an International speaker, published author, executive and business coach. His mission is to help people become better leaders who deliver amazing results. Join him at www.gordontredgold.com.
Starting a Franchise Business
7 Things You Need to Know Before Becoming a Franchise Owner
One example: What's your end plan for this business?
Influencers
5 Steps to Becoming a Major League Digital Influencer
This "Entrepreneur" contributor built up half a million followers in three years. How'd he do it?
Ready for Anything
20 Lessons Learned From Making 2,000 B2B Cold Calls in Just 20 Days
An "expert" in your industry is just that. An "entrepreneur" knows how to sell.
Employee Engagement
7 Excellent Reasons to Focus on Employee Engagement
Better staff retention? Higher profits? Increased productivity? What's not to like?
Ready for Anything
6 Tips to Make You Love (or at Least Tolerate) Cold Calling
The drive to call and call again is what builds success.
Leadership
6 Mistakes That Rookie Leaders Make Which Can Cause Them To Fail
The transition from expert to leader is one that many struggle to navigate.
Management Lessons
If Your Potential Managers Don't Have These 7 Skills, Don't Promote Them
An alarming 82 percent of the time, companies promote the wrong person.
Video Marketing
8 Ways to Avoid Common Video Marketing Mistakes
Focus on telling stories about people using your products and the benefits that they derive from using them.
Focus
How To Improve Your Focus to Increase Your Effectiveness and Results
When you're focused on the wrong things, it doesn't matter how well you do them. You will fail.
Leadership
5 Ways to Promote Simplicity and Boost Efficiency
The simpler we can make things the more efficient we can be which will help us achieve better results.
Project Grow
7 Steps to Building an Inspired Team That Achieves Amazing Results
Inspired teams need less management and achieve better results. Follow these steps to building your own team.
Failure
How to Avoid 4 Key Causes of Failure
The majority of failures are self inflicted and easily avoidable if you follow these four steps.
Customer Loyalty
Build Customer Loyalty by Focusing on Customer Outcomes
The only way to compete with Amazon is to provide stellar customer experiences.
Leadership
The 7 Benefits of CEO Peer Groups
They say it's lonely at the top, but it doesn't have to be.
Entrepreneurs
5 Regrets of a Failed Entrepreneur
Everybody makes mistakes but don't make the same mistakes as everybody.