Guest Writer

Keynote Speaker, Executive Coach and Leadership/Business Consultant

Gordon Tredgold is a former business and IT transformation expert who has successfully delivered $100 million programs and led teams of 1,000 staff for Fortune 100 companies. Today, he is an International speaker, published author, executive and business coach. His mission is to help people become better leaders who deliver amazing results. Join him at www.gordontredgold.com.