Gordon Tredgold

Guest Writer
Keynote Speaker, Executive Coach and Leadership/Business Consultant

Gordon Tredgold is a former business and IT transformation expert who has successfully delivered $100 million programs and led teams of 1,000 staff for Fortune 100 companies. Today, he is an International speaker, published author, executive and business coach. His mission is to help people become better leaders who deliver amazing results. Join him at www.gordontredgold.com.

 

More From Gordon Tredgold

7 Things You Need to Know Before Becoming a Franchise Owner
Starting a Franchise Business

One example: What's your end plan for this business?
7 min read
5 Steps to Becoming a Major League Digital Influencer
Influencers

This "Entrepreneur" contributor built up half a million followers in three years. How'd he do it?
7 min read
20 Lessons Learned From Making 2,000 B2B Cold Calls in Just 20 Days
Ready for Anything

An "expert" in your industry is just that. An "entrepreneur" knows how to sell.
6 min read
7 Excellent Reasons to Focus on Employee Engagement
Employee Engagement

Better staff retention? Higher profits? Increased productivity? What's not to like?
4 min read
6 Tips to Make You Love (or at Least Tolerate) Cold Calling
Ready for Anything

The drive to call and call again is what builds success.
6 min read
6 Mistakes That Rookie Leaders Make Which Can Cause Them To Fail
Leadership

The transition from expert to leader is one that many struggle to navigate.
4 min read
If Your Potential Managers Don't Have These 7 Skills, Don't Promote Them
Management Lessons

An alarming 82 percent of the time, companies promote the wrong person.
6 min read
8 Ways to Avoid Common Video Marketing Mistakes
Video Marketing

Focus on telling stories about people using your products and the benefits that they derive from using them.
5 min read
How To Improve Your Focus to Increase Your Effectiveness and Results
Focus

When you're focused on the wrong things, it doesn't matter how well you do them. You will fail.
5 min read
5 Ways to Promote Simplicity and Boost Efficiency
Leadership

The simpler we can make things the more efficient we can be which will help us achieve better results.
3 min read
7 Steps to Building an Inspired Team That Achieves Amazing Results
Project Grow

Inspired teams need less management and achieve better results. Follow these steps to building your own team.
4 min read
How to Avoid 4 Key Causes of Failure
Failure

The majority of failures are self inflicted and easily avoidable if you follow these four steps.
4 min read
Build Customer Loyalty by Focusing on Customer Outcomes
Customer Loyalty

The only way to compete with Amazon is to provide stellar customer experiences.
4 min read
The 7 Benefits of CEO Peer Groups
Leadership

They say it's lonely at the top, but it doesn't have to be.
4 min read
5 Regrets of a Failed Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

Everybody makes mistakes but don't make the same mistakes as everybody.
6 min read
