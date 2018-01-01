Stephanie Schomer

Money
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.
Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Customer Engagement
Good American Founder Emma Grede Gets Honest With Her Customers
The key to good customer service? Frank, honest communication -- even when the truth hurts.
The Fashion Industry Called Their Idea Crazy. Now, Their Handbag Design Is Iconic.
How Monica Zwirner and Lucy Wallace Eustice of MZ Wallace built a booming and beloved brand.
Franchises
3 Things Franchises Should Know About Hiring a PR Firm
Be honest about your expectations, explore multiple firms and above all, trust your gut.
Franchises
Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees
For more freedom and proximity to family, Raj and Veenu Prakash bought a Lightbridge Academy franchise -- and have since become an integral part of their New Jersey Community.
This Beverage Entrepreneur's Mentor Pushed Her to Pivot, and Now Her Business Is Ready to Bloom
Candice Crane watched a video of Steaz tea founder Eric Schnell giving a talk and knew he could help her grow her business. She reached out, and now he's one of her partners.
50 Most Daring
Ban.do Founder Jen Gotch Opened Up About Her Mental Health and Inspired a Valuable Change at Her Brand
'We've got more to offer than just cute cups,' she says about being focused on products that promote personal betterment.
How These Sisters (and Doctors) Launched a Natural Toothpaste Brand With No Funding and a KitchenAid Mixer
The founders of Dr. Brite had successful careers as a dentist and a surgeon. But they walked away from what they knew to build a natural mouth care brand.
How the Female Leaders of Hims Got Men to Happily Talk About Hair Loss and Erectile Dysfunction
Founder Andrew Dudum knew that in order to build a company that would help men get honest about health, he'd need to do one thing: hire a lot of women.
From Beauty Exec to Founder of Hard-Cider Marketplace, This Entrepreneur Shares How She Transitioned Into a Highly Regulated Industry
Before Annie Bystryn created Cider In Love, she spent months learning about countless rules and laws that would govern her business.
How the Founder of Tinder Taught This Interior Design CEO to Rely on Her Own Stoicism As She Grows Her Company
Beatrice Fischel-Bock, co-founder and CEO of Hutch, knows entrepreneurship is hard. But thanks to advice from her mentor, Sean Rad, she knows how to work through it.
'We Built This Company List By List,' Says the Co-Founder of This At-Home Fertility Testing Startup
The founders of Modern Fertility want to provide all women with access to fertility tests and education. But first, they need to gain the support of both Silicon Valley and the medical industry.
Franchises
How Franchises Can Find the Right Technology Partners and CRMs
One size doesn't fit all. Here's how franchise systems can find the perfect fit -- and prepare their franchises for changes to come.
'We Had a Feeling of Failure And Guilt' Says This Founder Who Shut Down Her Company and Relaunched With the Help of Her Mentor
Kelly Love needed help rebuilding her company after she and her co-founders pulled their non-toxic cleaning products from shelves. But a new acquaintance proved to be a valuable resource -- and friend.
Retail
Why This Online Clothing Company Started Sharing Its Profits With Brick-and-Mortar Stores
To calm the nerves of traditional shops and department stores (and grow their customer base), Ledbury made a drastic offering.