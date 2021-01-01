Matt Higgins, Len Schlesinger, and Rachel O’Connell

Matt Higgins is co-founder and CEO of private investment firm RSE Ventures and an executive fellow at Harvard Business School, where he co-teaches the course Moving Beyond DTC. He was a guest shark on ABC's Shark Tank seasons 10 and 11.

Len Schlesinger is Baker Foundation Professor at the Harvard Business School, where he teaches in both MBA and Executive Programs and chairs the school’s practitioner-based faculty. The (co)author of 13 books, he has had a 50-year career moving between academia and industry in a variety of senior roles.

Rachel O'Connell is an MBA Candidate at Harvard Business School. She has served as a business strategist and analyst at style-driven, direct-to-consumer brands spanning fashion and beauty.