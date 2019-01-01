My Queue

Randy Garn

VIP Contributor
Investor / Entrepreneur

About Randy Garn

Randy Garn is a passionate entrepreneur, speaker, and New York Times best-selling author. He has mastered the art of customer acquisition, marketing, sales and how it relates to overall lifetime customer experience for many top experts, CEOs and influencers today. 

6 Easy Steps to Making Connections That Make Money and Create Happiness

Transform your career and make money by building meaningful relationships.
