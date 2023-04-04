Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How are your negotiation skills? I'd expect most of us, if answering truthfully, would say either "subpar" or "seriously lacking." And this is completely understandable: Negotiation is tough and often uncomfortable, but (almost) always pivotal. It bleeds into seemingly every element of our lives — and is an imperative life hack if we want to improve the outcome of… just about anything.

Most people are poor negotiators simply because that skill has not been modeled for them well, if at all. The good news is that it's both an art and skill that can be learned, just like public speaking, creative thinking or even a pretty golf swing…especially if you have a good teacher.