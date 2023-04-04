A Former FBI Kidnapping Negotiator Shares His Best Tips for Leveling Up Your Negotiation Game
A career business expert and hostage negotiation expert for the National Security Council shares what the best negotiators do to achieve desired outcomes.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
How are your negotiation skills? I'd expect most of us, if answering truthfully, would say either "subpar" or "seriously lacking." And this is completely understandable: Negotiation is tough and often uncomfortable, but (almost) always pivotal. It bleeds into seemingly every element of our lives — and is an imperative life hack if we want to improve the outcome of… just about anything.
Most people are poor negotiators simply because that skill has not been modeled for them well, if at all. The good news is that it's both an art and skill that can be learned, just like public speaking, creative thinking or even a pretty golf swing…especially if you have a good teacher.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:
- Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
- Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
- Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
- Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve