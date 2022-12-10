Life Hacks

Signing out of account, Standby...
The Truth About Loneliness During the Holidays and 5 Tips For Coping
-
This Body-Language Expert's 'Triangle' Method Will Help You Catch a Liar in the Act
5 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Do This Holiday Season
Even though the holidays are stressful for some, take time to practice these habits, and you'll notice a change in 2023.
This Biomedical Engineer Set Out on a Mission to Provide Other Moms With The Support She Lacked That Left Her Broken
The founder and CEO of SimpliFed shares how her company supports all parents through their baby-feeding journey from pregnancy to weaning.
'Grey Rocking' Is the Technique You Should Use to Get Through Unwanted Conversations This Holiday Season
It's a smart way to manage interactions with narcissistic, negative people.
4 Remarkable Habits of the Most Successful Tech Entrepreneurs
Learn the traits and habits of these three leaders in the tech world.
2 Steps to Determine the Best Possible Solution to Any Problem
If you want effective and efficient solutions for any professional or personal problem, start with defining the proper scope and criteria.
Best Holiday Gifts, Tech and Gear for Entrepreneurs
Gadget and lifestyle guru Mario Armstrong handpicks the perfect gifts for the entrepreneur in your life — you!
5 Eco-Friendly Hacks to Make Your Next Business Trip Much Greener
It's easy being green on the road. Stay sustainable with these travel tips.
These Teens Went on 'Shark Tank' With a Product That Will Change the Way You Decorate Your Christmas Tree. Now, It's a Multi-Million-Dollar Business.
Brothers Ayaan Naqvi, 14, and Mika'il Naqvi, 15, launched their Ornament Anchor to solve a common holiday problem. Today, it's in more than 500 Lowe's stores — with plans to expand.
You're Not Lazy — You're Burnt Out. Here Are The 5 Warning Signs.
Entrepreneur burnout can land you in the emergency ward. Learn how to spot the signs now before it's too late.