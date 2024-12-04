Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout. *

If you want your company to grow, start by growing yourself as a leader. I know this firsthand. Since 1998, I've launched and grown three companies across Mexico and the United States. My success as a CEO has been mainly due to learning from other top CEOs — how they grow, lead and manage their companies.

Based on these insights, I developed a three-part system to help leaders grow and scale with impact. I call it the CEO Management System.

This system outlines how top global CEOs create a tenfold impact with minimal drama. It's a roadmap based on the proven strategies of the world's best leaders — strategies that challenge traditional business norms but lead to the outcomes CEOs strive for: organizational success and personal fulfillment.

The CEO Management System is composed of three core areas:

Focus on Yourself Focus on Your Team Focus on Your Company

What kind of CEO are you? The two types of leaders

When Satya Nadella took the reins as CEO of Microsoft in 2014, the company had lost its competitive edge. His predecessor, Steve Ballmer, had overlooked trends like social media and apps. At the time, Microsoft's value stood at $281 billion. But just ten years later, under Satya's leadership, Microsoft is valued at $1.4 trillion.

Satya's story illustrates a deliberate approach to leadership. His success comes from knowing how to spot the right opportunities and executing them precisely. So, what kind of leader do you want to be? Are you ready to lead like Satya, embracing new ways of thinking, or will you settle for being a leader who simply follows the standard path?

After over a decade of coaching top CEOs in Latin America, I can assure you that scaling your business starts with a decision — are you ready to grow as a leader?

Building a personal system to excel as CEO

Most CEOs aren't initially prepared to lead — they start as passionate entrepreneurs with a vision. However, as their companies grow, so do their responsibilities, from payroll to organizational costs. The shift from pursuing a dream to being accountable for employees' livelihoods is challenging.

Leading through growth requires a personal system. Like the oxygen mask on an airplane, if you don't prioritize your well-being, you'll struggle to help others. CEOs who bring drama into their lives inevitably bring it into their companies. Thriving personally enables you to create a thriving company culture.

This is why the first step in the CEO Management System is to build a personal system that allows you to:

Operate with a higher mindset, Lead your team effectively, Integrate work and life seamlessly.

These pillars are essential for scaling your impact while reducing drama. Being a CEO is about living with purpose and making an impact. Let's focus on building that foundation for you.

1. Routine sets you free

One of the most powerful lessons I've learned from Verne Harnish is that routine sets you free. Establishing a morning routine has been critical for freeing me from stress, uncertainty and drama. A disciplined start to the day strengthens resilience, focus and clarity.

I'm part of the "5 a.m. Club," inspired by Robin Sharma, and each morning, I wake up at 5 a.m. and start with a 45-minute brisk walk or run on the treadmill while watching a course to expand my mind as I work on my fitness. This is followed by a cup of coffee and a 5-10-minute meditation session using the Headspace app. By 7 a.m., when my son wakes up, I've already invested two hours in myself, ready to share time and energy with my family and team.

I encourage every CEO to rise at least two hours before the rest of the household. Use that time for yourself — physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. The dividends are immediate and long-lasting.

2. The 25-year framework

Every transformative organization I've encountered has a Massive Transformative Purpose (MTP). This long-term vision aligns with the company and fuels growth, helping leaders stay focused and resilient.

Dan Sullivan's "25-Year Framework" is an approach I've found invaluable. By thinking about 25 years (or 100 quarters), you gain the patience and clarity to focus on sustainable, high-impact goals. While we often overestimate what we can accomplish in a single year, we underestimate what's achievable over decades. A long-term mindset is essential for true growth and is a key element of a high-level CEO mindset.

3. Engineer personal breakthroughs

To lead effectively, it's crucial to engineer personal breakthroughs continuously. This is done by cultivating commitment, courage, ability and confidence.

For example, at Growth Institute, we're driven by the mission to increase impact and reduce drama. My commitment to this goal leads me to seek the best books, mentors and courses to deepen my knowledge. This fuels my growth, sharpens my abilities and strengthens my confidence. With confidence, I execute at a higher level, which benefits my team and my company.

If you commit to these practices, you'll witness a profound shift in your leadership and your company's performance. Investing in your own growth yields a return many times over—not just for you, but for your organization.