This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More

Already have an account?

Sign in

Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Is It a Toxic Work Environment? Consider This Double-Sided Red Flag Before You Take the Job. Ask this question during the interview process. The answer might tell you all you need to know.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Most job-seekers will consider compensation and benefits before accepting an offer.
  • The interview stage is an opportunity to learn another detail that could inform your decision.

When you receive a job offer, it's important to consider a range of factors to determine whether or not the role is a good fit.

Top considerations might include base pay, benefits package, working hours, remote versus in-office arrangements, job title, networking opportunities and more.

Related: These Toxic Behaviors Are Employees' Biggest Frustrations — Is Your Company Guilty of Them?

The rest of this article is locked.

Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Sign In