I gained these valuable insights from the interactive sessions with top health experts at the inaugural Eudēmonia Summit.

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout. *

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nestled in between Halloween, Daylight Savings Time and the election, I attended the inaugural Eudēmonia Summit, a first-of-its-kind interactive wellness experience and a true Disneyland for wellness fanatics. With sessions ranging from breathwork and celebrity-led workouts to hyperbaric oxygen chambers and lymphatic drainage, the event promised to upgrade my approach to well-being, performance and resilience.

The New York Times even dubbed Eudēmonia the "Longevity World's Lollapalooza." This summit was designed for those who, like me, prefer hands-on experience over back-to-back panels.

In 2024, the U.S. wellness market reached $480 billion, reflecting a massive shift towards health as not just a personal priority but also a business strategy. As an entrepreneur, I implement wellness as a strategy for productivity and happiness.

Eudēmonia showcased the latest experts and MDs in medical science alongside science-backed and holistic practices in fitness and health, reinforcing that the pursuit of longevity, mindfulness and physical fitness is more than a personal goal — it's an investment in my business and life.

Below are the practices and insights I found most impactful, some of which I'll be adapting further into my daily life:

1. Meditation for fidgety skeptics

Dan Harris led a humorous and relatable discussion on embracing anxiety and mindfulness for those who struggle with meditation. His approach makes meditation feel accessible. If you're intrigued by meditation but unsure how to start, I recommend his book Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics as a humorous guide for beginners.

Related: 7 Proven Ways Meditating Prepares You for Success

2. Mobility for resilience

While Don Saladino's cardio workout on the first day of the event was invigorating, his mobility routine on the second day impressed me the most. He emphasized how even a 10-15 minute daily mobility practice can relieve discomfort and improve flexibility, especially in stiff areas like the back and hips. I left with a new goal: a dedicated 45-minute mobility routine into my schedule every week.

Three key moves that can be done almost anywhere are cat-cow movements, 90/90 hip flows and the couch stretch.

3. Sprint intervals for body and brain

While I know about the importance of SIT (Sprint Interval Training), Dr. Andrew Huberman reinforced the benefits of SIT for physical and cognitive health.

His advice? Aim for three intervals, twice a week. This means performing four to five intense sprints lasting ten to fifteen seconds at maximum effort, with three-minute rests between sets. If your goal is fat burning, research indicates that Sprint Interval Training (SIT) leads to a 39.59% greater reduction in body fat percentage compared to High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT). Additionally, SIT requires 60.84% less exercise time than HIIT, making it ideal for busy entrepreneurs.

Related: 10 Ways to Stay Healthy While Running a Company

4. Perimenopause insights on the rise

I had several conversations with women's health experts such as Cynthia Thurlow, NP and 2X TEDx Speaker and intermittent fasting expert. A panel featuring Dr. Robin Berzon, Dr. Sara Gottfried and Dr. Jessica Shepherd explored how women can thrive through hormonal changes, perimenopause, menopause and beyond.

Increasing protein intake and weight training were highlighted as essential habits I already embrace and continue to benefit from in terms of strength, metabolism and energy.

5. Big pharma: Balancing health and profit

A heated discussion by Dr. Mark Hyman and Callie Means examined the tension between health and profit in Big Pharma, a sector with a projected $1.1 trillion in revenue in 2024. This eye-opening session urged attendees to think deeply and critically about healthcare's commercial side.

If you are skeptical or curious, I recommend listening to Means and his sister, Dr. Casey Means, on this episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. This episode might have you rethinking healthcare. If you prefer a deeper read, pick up Dr. Casey Means' book, Good Energy.

Related: Why Personal Health and Wellness Are Key to Business Longevity

6. The Class: Fire and resilience in motion

Taryn Toomey, a former executive for Ralph Lauren and Christian Dior, birthed "The Class" in 2013 to add fire to her yoga practice, release energy and build resilience. Set to heart-pumping music, a live drummer and cathartic yells, the class delivered on its promise to exercise the body, engage the mind and clear things out of the body.

The mix of jumping jacks, burpees and dance movements was liberating and energizing. If you're looking for a unique mind-body release, the Class is an experience not to miss.

7. Emotional wellness and focus

From putting my phone down to working in focused blocks, I learned new insights into emotional well-being. Time in nature, journaling and real conversations with fellow attendees offered a sense of calm and joy that video calls cannot match. I left reminded of the power of genuine face-to-face connection, a value tooted within my marketing agency, SMACK! Media.

At Eudēmonia, I learned about innovative technologies and AI advances, especially in cancer research. I also spent time in Normatec recovery boots and tasted new protein and fiber supplements. In the chaos of it all, I realized that as much as I love to experiment with technology, wearables, supplements and treatments, my personal well-being relies on the basics: nutrition, hydration, exercise, sleep, sunlight and community.

It's tempting to get swept up in data and biometrics, but this summit reinforced that wellness should feel natural, not overwhelming. In the same way, too many days at Disneyland can be exhausting and expensive; an obsession with gadgets and protocols can detract from true body awareness — something that took me years to grasp. This experience reaffirmed my commitment to wellness as a cornerstone of my entrepreneurial journey — balanced, intentional and centered on what truly fuels me. Otherwise, wellness can become unwellness.