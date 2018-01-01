John Lincoln is CEO of Ignite Visibility, a digital-marketing teacher at the University of California San Diego and an online-marketing consultant. He has worked with hundreds of clients ranging from startups to large companies such as FOX, USA Today, WeddingWire and Links of London.
Marketing
Step-by-Step, This How You Create a Facebook Ad That Sells
Your ad needs a great visual, call to action and value proposition.
Marketing
Zero Is the New No. 1 (At Least for Google Ranking)
Snag Google's coveted featured-snipped spot, and you could increase your click-through rate by more than 180 percent.
Technology
There's No Doubt That Amazon Alexa Is the Next Big Thing
To take advantage of its voice-command assistant, Amazon has just launched an online hub to make it easy to hook your brand up to it.
Technology
Google's New Mobile-First Index and the Death of Desktop SEO
This will be a complete game-changer for on-site search engine optimization.
Technology
5 Reasons to Quickly Start Using Accelerated Mobile Pages
Consumers want everything delivered in the palm of their hand, and they want it fast.
Marketing
6 Ways to Boost Sales With AdWords Expanded Text Ads
Soon, you'll have 50 percent more ad text. Use it wisely.
Marketing
Here's Why Smart Marketers Are Already Mastering Snapchat Geofilters
Snapchat Geofilters have all the signs of being The Next Big Thing. Get in before it gets too noisy.
Mobile
3 Tips for Google's Fancy New Mobile Testing Tool
If your website isn't mobile optimized. you're losing business without even knowing it.
Franchises
Smart Marketing Strategies That Attract Franchisees
You want more franchisees? Here are some smart ways to attract them with franchise marketing.
Performance Ignited
17 Quotes to Instantly Inspire Teamwork When Unity Is Lost
Is your team down in the dumps? Try sending out some of these words of wisdom. Especially the one about the ocean.
Marketing Mistakes
7 Marketing Mistakes That Could Sink Your Business
Businesses live and die by their marketing strategies. Be sure to have the right plan in place.
SEO
6 Essential SEO Strategies to Incorporate in 2016
From having an influencer create content to getting your website mobile-ready, there's lots to do if you want to improve your search engine optimization in the New Year.