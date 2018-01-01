Guest Writer

Batteries Plus Bulbs Multi-Unit Franchise Owner

Dustin Myers, multi-unit franchise owner for Batteries Plus Bulbs, currently owns and operates three store locations in Reisterstown, Md., Lancaster, Pa., and Timonium, Md. Myers joined the franchise system just two years out of college, opening his first location in Lancaster in 2003. One of the franchise’s most successful franchisees, Myers continues to expand his store footprint with plans to open additional locations in the Baltimore area.