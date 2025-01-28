Fans of Costco's $1.50 Hot Dog Combo Are In for a Big Surprise Costco CEO Ron Vachris announced a change that's coming soon to the company's food courts.

By David James

UCG | Getty Images

Superfans of Costco's wallet-friendly, hot dog combo meal, rejoice! A change is coming, and it doesn't involve changing the hot dog and a fountain drink's inflation-defying $1.50 price tag. As reported in The San Francisco Chronicle, Costco CEO Ron Vachris announced that, by this summer, its food court fountains will once again be flowing with Coca-Cola products.

Back in 2013, Costco swapped Coke for Pepsi as a cost-cutting measure. But with this flip, Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coke Zero and Sprite will once again be available to wash down those dogs.

Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip allayed any fears that the combo, which has had the price since the 1980s, would be getting "egg-ified" in terms of price hikes. At a quarterly earnings call last May, he stated, "I also want to confirm the $1.50 hot dog price is safe."

SF Chronicle reports that the Coca-Cola announcement came on the same day when 98% of Costco shareholders voted to reject a proposal to roll back the company's DEI initiatives.

"We owe our success to the more than 300,000 employees who serve our members every day," Costco Chairman Hamilton James said on the call. "It is important that they all feel included and appreciated and that they transmit these values to our customers."

