Uber Moto Women aims to ensure safety with real-time trip sharing, anonymised contact details, and RideCheck monitoring for irregularities. It also offers 24x7 priority support via Uber's Safety Helpline for women riders and drivers.

Mobility platform Uber has unveiled Uber Moto Women, a pioneering service in Bengaluru that offers women-only bike rides. This innovative, on-demand two-wheeler service connects female riders with female drivers, specifically designed to address the safety and mobility concerns of women while providing flexible earning opportunities for female drivers.

The service has been developed in response to feedback from women riders and drivers, making it a safe, affordable, and convenient commute option for those who prefer traveling with other women.

Bike taxis have rapidly become one of the fastest-growing transport options in urban India, especially in cities like Bengaluru.

Abhishek Padhye, Head of Regional Business Operations at Uber India & South Asia, shared, "At Uber, we're committed to creating mobility solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our communities. With Uber Moto Women, we're not just offering a safer and more convenient ride option for women, but also empowering female drivers with the opportunity to earn flexibly in one of India's fastest-growing mobility segments. Bengaluru has always been a pioneer in embracing innovation, and we're proud to launch this service here to set a new benchmark for inclusive urban mobility."

The introduction of Uber Moto Women is not just about convenience but also about safety. Uber has incorporated advanced technology-led safety features to ensure a secure ride experience.

Riders can share their trip details with up to five trusted contacts for real-time tracking, and phone numbers and drop-off addresses are anonymised to protect privacy. Uber's RideCheck feature actively monitors any irregularities, such as long stops or deviations from the route, offering support when necessary.

Additionally, female riders and drivers have access to Uber's 24x7 Safety Helpline, providing priority support when needed.

Uber Moto Women also aims to generate livelihood opportunities for women. Flexible working hours, short-distance trips, and easy navigation make it a great opportunity for women drivers to join the platform. Drivers can also choose to accept rides from both women and men, providing them with complete control over their working hours.

Uber Moto Women is available across major parts of Bengaluru starting today.

Since its entry into India in 2013, Uber has grown to become an integral part of urban mobility, providing services across 125 cities and supporting over 1 million drivers.