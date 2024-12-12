India has lost INR 11,333 crore to cyber fraud in just the first nine months of 2024. Nevertheless, with increasing cyber threats and public awareness, companies are taking proactive steps to safeguard their networks and devices.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The unprecedented global adoption of emerging technologies has heightened organizational vulnerability to cyber threats. In 2024 alone, cybercrime was projected to cost the world USD 9.5 trillion, a significant increase from USD 3 trillion in 2015. This represents an approximate 3.17-fold escalation over the nine-year period. Meanwhile, India has lost approximately INR 11,333 crore to cyber fraud in just the first nine months of 2024, according to data compiled by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), a division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). However, this number possibly coild be bigger because in a different report, nearly 72.5 per cent of organizations across different sectors in India did not report cyberattacks, as per the Data Security Council of India (DSCI).

Nevertheless, with increasing cyber threats and public awareness, companies are taking proactive steps to safeguard their networks and devices. According to the latest report by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Cybersecurity Outlook 2025, there are seven key focus areas that will influence cybersecurity and help organizations in 2025.

GenAI: friend and enemy at the same time

As per the report, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) will continue to transform operations within organizations. However, hackers will also exploit this technology for malicious purposes, including deepfakes, data manipulation, phishing, and more complex malware. The report suggests companies to deploy GenAI-powered threat detection and response systems to counter such attacks effectively.

Cloud security remains crucial

The shift in working styles post-COVID-19 has led companies to adopt cloud computing, multi-cloud, or hybrid environments. However, this evolution has made systems more vulnerable. The report advises companies to implement robust security protocols such as encryption, access controls, and continuous monitoring. Failure to do so could open the door to unauthorized access and significantly increase the risk of breaches.

Flexible supply chains

Organizations must build flexible, resilient supply chains to adapt to geopolitical shifts and evolving partner networks. Proactive planning, data security, and compliance will be essential to maintaining operations during uncertain times.

Secure-by-design business models

As the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), EV charging, autonomous vehicles, and connected factories grows, businesses must secure their value chains. By 2025, stronger device security, secure communication, and regular vulnerability checks will be critical for sustaining growth.

Zero-trust security with cybersecurity Mesh

Enterprises are increasingly shifting to zero-trust security models that require constant authentication and limited access. By 2026, most large organizations are expected to implement Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture (CSMA) to create secure, efficient, and dynamic systems.

Automation in Cyber Threat Detection

To counter advanced threats such as GenAI and quantum computing, organizations are expected to adopt an "automation-first" approach for Managed Detection and Response (MDR). This approach integrates tools like SIEM, SOAR, and XDR into industry-specific cyber defense systems.

Cyber Resilience for Business Security

In 2025, strong cyber resilience will be vital for handling unexpected attacks. Regular backups, clear incident response plans, and practice drills will help reduce downtime and disruptions, fostering a culture of preparedness.

"With geopolitical shifts and evolving technology, global cybersecurity is undergoing a major transformation. GenAI is enhancing operational efficiencies, but organizations must equip themselves to counteract cyber threats. It is imperative for organizations to harness these advancements and implement GenAI-powered threat detection and response systems to stay ahead of the curve. In this era of evolving technologies, a robust and proactive cyber resilience strategy is not just an option but a necessity for enterprises to effectively navigate and mitigate unforeseen cyber incidents," said Ganesa Subramanian Vaikuntam, Global Head of Cybersecurity at TCS.