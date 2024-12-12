You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Elevar Equity Backs FinX with USD 6 Mn Funding

FinX, an integrated skilling platform focused on bridging the gap between formal education and employability in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, has raised USD 6 million in seed funding from Elevar Equity.

The funding will support the startup's expansion into new geographies, broaden its product offerings, and help diversify into IT skill training. Additionally, the investment will enhance FinX's technology platform to scale its solutions, addressing the growing demand for skilled talent in various sectors.

Founded in 2019 by Himanshu Vyapak and Upasana Koul, FinX partners with universities and colleges to offer vocational, industry-focused courses alongside degree programs, making graduates more industry-ready. The platform claims to have already trained over 40,000 students across 12 states through partnerships with more than 300 colleges.

Himanshu Vyapak, Founder and CEO of FinX, emphasized the company's focus on addressing India's employability challenge. "Our goal is to equip graduates with practical skills that make them job-ready," he said. "This funding will allow us to deepen our impact in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, expanding our skilling ecosystem for colleges and corporates."

With a team of over 80 employees and 1,000 freelance trainers, FinX also operates CIEL, one of the largest corporate training companies in the BFSI sector.

Ayyappan R's FirstClub Secures USD 8 Mn Funding to Compete in Premium Retail Market

FirstClub, a new venture led by former Flipkart executive Ayyappan R, has raised USD 8 million in its seed round from top investors including Accel, RTP Global, Blume Founders Fund, and Quiet Capital.

The round also saw participation from prominent angel investors such as Binny Bansal (Flipkart), Kunal Shah (CRED), Mukesh Bansal (Myntra, Cult), and several others.

The funding will be used to set up dark stores in Bengaluru and later expand with experience centers. FirstClub plans to strengthen its technology infrastructure, refine its omnichannel retail strategy, and expand its product offerings in fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, bakery items, nutrition supplements, and health and fitness products.

The platform, expected to go live by mid-2025, aims to offer high-quality products with quick commerce delivery timelines of under 30 minutes.

FirstClub is set to compete with services like Swiggy's Handpicked and offline chains like FoodHall and Nature's Basket. The platform will focus on building supply chains close to manufacturers to control pricing and offer premium products at affordable prices.

"FirstClub is reimagining retail for India's consumers by addressing their growing demand for premium products and services. By focusing on unparallelled quality, convenience and trust, Ayyappan and his team are redefining what modern retail can deliver," noted Barath Shankar Subramanian, Partner at Accel.