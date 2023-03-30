Signing out of account, Standby...
DivaDance is a high-energy dance company whose main goal is to inspire confidence and build a community using their sweaty, sexy, stress-free dance experience. Head diva Jami Stigliano Andosca founded DivaDance in 2015 as an alternative to competitive dance studios. Today, DivaDance is dedicated to empowering adults across the United States.
DivaDance offers adult dance, adult hip hop, online dance, dance fitness, and dance team performance squad. Through these classes, parties, and programs, DivaDance may create jobs for choreographers, dance teachers and present potential franchisees the opportunity to run their own business doing what they love.
Since beginning to franchise in 2017, DivaDance has opened over one dozen locations across the United States.
Why You May Want To Start a DivaDance Franchise
People all over the United States are looking to incorporate some form of fitness into their daily lives. For some, dance just happens to be one of the most fun ways to do so. With classes that offer them an opportunity to hone their skills, dancers may flock to your studio.
DivaDance is looking for confident, ambitious franchisees to join their community. If you consider yourself a driven boss and want to bring that same passion to your city, a DivaDance franchise might just be the thing for you.
What Might Make a DivaDance Franchise a Good Choice?
The most attractive thing about DivaDance may be its inclusivity. No matter your gender, color, shape, size, or nationality, the DivaDance franchise is looking for you. With DivaDance, franchisees get personable and highly trained instructors who break down the choreography to help them build muscle memory and give their clients confidence as they dance.
You may be able to run a DivaDance franchise as a home-based or mobile location, leaving many decisions in your hands and potentially cutting overhead costs.
To be part of the DivaDance team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a DivaDance Franchise
As you decide if opening a DivaDance franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a DivaDance franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the DivaDance franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the DivaDance brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. DivaDance franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
Company Overview
About DivaDance
- Industry
- Recreation
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Fitness
- Founded
- 2015
- Parent Company
- DivaDance Company
- Leadership
- Jami Stigliano Andosca, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
3823 Airport Blvd., #D
Austin, TX 78722
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2017 (6 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 9
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada, Mexico
- # of Units
- 27 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a DivaDance franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $28,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $42,300 - $65,600
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $6,000 - $18,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- Additional company-funded pre-launch marketing budget
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 10%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- DivaDance offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- DivaDance has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 50 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
