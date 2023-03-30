DivaDance
DivaDance is a high-energy dance company whose main goal is to inspire confidence and build a community using their sweaty, sexy, stress-free dance experience. Head diva Jami Stigliano Andosca founded DivaDance in 2015 as an alternative to competitive dance studios. Today, DivaDance is dedicated to empowering adults across the United States. 

DivaDance offers adult dance, adult hip hop, online dance, dance fitness, and dance team performance squad. Through these classes, parties, and programs, DivaDance may create jobs for choreographers, dance teachers and present potential franchisees the opportunity to run their own business doing what they love.

Since beginning to franchise in 2017, DivaDance has opened over one dozen locations across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a DivaDance Franchise

People all over the United States are looking to incorporate some form of fitness into their daily lives. For some, dance just happens to be one of the most fun ways to do so. With classes that offer them an opportunity to hone their skills, dancers may flock to your studio.

DivaDance is looking for confident, ambitious franchisees to join their community. If you consider yourself a driven boss and want to bring that same passion to your city, a DivaDance franchise might just be the thing for you.

What Might Make a DivaDance Franchise a Good Choice?

The most attractive thing about DivaDance may be its inclusivity. No matter your gender, color, shape, size, or nationality, the DivaDance franchise is looking for you. With DivaDance, franchisees get personable and highly trained instructors who break down the choreography to help them build muscle memory and give their clients confidence as they dance.

You may be able to run a DivaDance franchise as a home-based or mobile location, leaving many decisions in your hands and potentially cutting overhead costs.

To be part of the DivaDance team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a DivaDance Franchise

As you decide if opening a DivaDance franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a DivaDance franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the DivaDance franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the DivaDance brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. DivaDance franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Company Overview

About DivaDance

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Fitness
Founded
2015
Parent Company
DivaDance Company
Leadership
Jami Stigliano Andosca, CEO
Corporate Address
3823 Airport Blvd., #D
Austin, TX 78722
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada, Mexico

# of Units
27 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a DivaDance franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$28,000
Initial Investment
$42,300 - $65,600
Cash Requirement
$6,000 - $18,000
Veteran Incentives
Additional company-funded pre-launch marketing budget
Royalty Fee
10%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
DivaDance offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
DivaDance has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
50 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
2-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
