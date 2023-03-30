DivaDance is a high-energy dance company whose main goal is to inspire confidence and build a community using their sweaty, sexy, stress-free dance experience. Head diva Jami Stigliano Andosca founded DivaDance in 2015 as an alternative to competitive dance studios. Today, DivaDance is dedicated to empowering adults across the United States.

DivaDance offers adult dance, adult hip hop, online dance, dance fitness, and dance team performance squad. Through these classes, parties, and programs, DivaDance may create jobs for choreographers, dance teachers and present potential franchisees the opportunity to run their own business doing what they love.

Since beginning to franchise in 2017, DivaDance has opened over one dozen locations across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a DivaDance Franchise

People all over the United States are looking to incorporate some form of fitness into their daily lives. For some, dance just happens to be one of the most fun ways to do so. With classes that offer them an opportunity to hone their skills, dancers may flock to your studio.

DivaDance is looking for confident, ambitious franchisees to join their community. If you consider yourself a driven boss and want to bring that same passion to your city, a DivaDance franchise might just be the thing for you.

What Might Make a DivaDance Franchise a Good Choice?

The most attractive thing about DivaDance may be its inclusivity. No matter your gender, color, shape, size, or nationality, the DivaDance franchise is looking for you. With DivaDance, franchisees get personable and highly trained instructors who break down the choreography to help them build muscle memory and give their clients confidence as they dance.

You may be able to run a DivaDance franchise as a home-based or mobile location, leaving many decisions in your hands and potentially cutting overhead costs.

To be part of the DivaDance team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a DivaDance Franchise

As you decide if opening a DivaDance franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a DivaDance franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the DivaDance franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the DivaDance brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. DivaDance franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.