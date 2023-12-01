They Barely Had Enough Money to Set Up One Van. Now This Cleaning Company Is a Five-Star Operation With a Loyal Customer Base. Here's Their Secret to Growth. Bronco Pro Kleen made Entrepreneur magazine and Yelp's America's "Favorite Mom and Pop Shops" list. Hear from the company on how it maintains a high level of service for Denver locals that continuously earns them 5-star reviews.

By Emily Washcovick

Key Takeaways

  • Customer feedback can be incredibly helpful to the business. Taking the time out to respond—and respond quickly—is key to maintaining a high level of customer service.
  • Building trust with customers requires maintaining communication throughout the buying or service process, including making sure prices are fair and customers don’t face unnecessary costs.
  • Making sure your team feels taken care of translates into delivering a better quality of service to your customers. Integrate staff into your business’ goals and mission to help them build a sense of pride in their work.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Courtesy of Bronco Pro Kleen

Travis Minor and his brother took over their father's business, Bronco Pro Kleen, a little over a decade ago. At the time, they had enough money to set up just one van. Since then, they've expanded operations and become a staple for Denver locals, earning a spot on Entrepreneur magazine and Yelp's 2023 America's Favorite Mom and Pop Shops list. Reviewers praise Bronco Pro Kleen for their attentiveness to detail and honesty about their services, making customers feel like they can trust the team for repeat services.

"I didn't feel like I was being nickel and dimed," said Yelp reviewer and Bronco Pro Kleen customer Stacey L. "And I felt like because of that, I could really trust [the technician's] recommendations and this company in general to provide the service that they're promising, but not at the sake of having to come out more often than is needed. So really, that trust is built."

Providing excellent customer service is at the forefront of everything Bronco Pro Kleen does—from building the type of trust Stacey mentioned to their care for first-time customers.

"We really believe in recurring business and making customers for life. That's kind of our target. Anytime we get into a customer's house for the first time, we kind of see it as an audition for future business, almost like a job interview," Travis said.

"We like to get feedback and kind of walk the house with them. We want to know what their expectations are, and we want to be able to get them as much information as possible of what we can and cannot do. We want to make sure that we deliver on their expectations before we ever bring our equipment into the home."

Bronco Pro Kleen's incredible customer service is also a testament to the dedication of their team of professionals. Travis and his brother work hard to make sure their technicians feel cared for and that the team really does trust one another to do the right thing, something Travis believes shows in the team's love for their customers.

"We've been lucky enough to have some amazing people work with us over the years. That is one challenge: keeping experienced technicians—people that we could trust, that are going to be on time, that love the company and our customers as much as us, and that show up to work every day," Travis said. "Once we get them, we just really try to take care of them and keep them around."

Great employees who care about the quality and integrity of the work are ultimately what contributes to such a cohesive team dynamic at Bronco Pro Kleen—and what helps them receive so many positive Yelp reviews like Stacey's.

Related: She Was Down to Her Last $5. Now She Runs a Multi-Million Dollar Cupcake Business.

In her review, Stacey said she felt comfortable using Bronco Pro Kleen for the first time given their stellar Yelp reviews and commitment to a quick response time. Her experience ultimately echoed the experience that many other reviewers highlighted on Bronco Pro Kleen's Yelp Page.

" I think they're doing a great job overall, in addition to actually providing a good service," Stacey said.

As a business owner, Travis is incredibly grateful for reviewers like Stacey.

"We really value the reviews that we get on Yelp. Yelp is a platform that people trust so there's a lot of traffic that comes for home services businesses from Yelp for that reason," Travis said. "Over time, we've been able to build up our reviews. But for us, word of mouth is very big. We just want to give the customers the best experience possible so that they continue to use our services [and] recommend us to friends, neighbors, and family. And if we are able to get a review out of it, that's just the cherry on top."

In addition to its highly professional cleaning capabilities, Bronco Pro Kleen's success was made possible by:

  • Putting customer feedback at the forefront. As a small business, let your customers know you're listening and paying attention to their feedback.
  • Being honest with customers and building trust. Invite customers in and give them a behind-the-scenes look at your process to make their experience memorable, rather than just trying to sell the product.
  • Creating trust among staff. Treat staff like valued members of the business to make them excited to come into work every day. That care will translate into their work for customers.

Listen to the episode below to hear directly from Travis and Stacey and subscribe to Behind the Review for more from new business owners and reviewers every Thursday.

Available on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Soundcloud.
Emily Washcovick

Small Business Expert at Yelp

As Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily is meticulously focused on helping local business owners succeed and grow. Her expertise lies in customer engagement, reputation management, and all things digital marketing. Through speaking engagements and thought leadership, Emily shares industry insights that entrepreneurs in any business category can leverage for the growth and well-being of their businesses. She is also the host of Behind the Review, a podcast from Yelp and Entrepreneur Media, where each episode features conversations with a business owner and a reviewer about the story and lessons behind their interactions.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Customer Service Yelp Behind The Review America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops

Most Popular

See all
Business Process

Don't Fall For These Tricks: 5 Things You Shouldn't Do When Selling a Business

With careful planning and attention to detail, you can maximize the value of your business and ensure a smooth transition for all involved parties when you sell your company. Here's how.

By Mark Kravietz
Business Ideas

This Teacher Sells Digital Downloads for $10. Her Side Hustle Now Makes Six Figures a Month: 'It Seems Too Good to Be True, But It's Not.'

When one middle school teacher needed to make some extra income, she started a remote side hustle with no physical products and incredibly low overhead. Now she brings in six figures each month, and offers courses teaching others how to do the same.

By Frances Dodds
Leadership

How to Win Over the Room With Effective Persuasion Skills

The art of persuasion is not just about the notes, the data, and the pitch; it's about creating a connection that resonates with the audience. We explore how a blend of story, active listening, and genuine interaction can not only capture attention but also win hearts and minds, setting the stage for achieving success in any meeting.

By Lauren Hirsch Williams
Devices

These Open-Ear Headphones are on Sale for Cyber Monday for Just $22.97

Stay motivated and focused with audio in your ears.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

Great Leaders Must Be Great Coaches — Here's How to Become One

To be a successful leader, you must become an expert in how to help others grow and develop. Here's a research-driven approach for entrepreneurial leaders to coach and effectively develop their teams.

By Scott Taylor
Living

'I Haven't Ticked All the Boxes Yet.' Hilary Duff Reveals Her Next Venture After More Than 2 Decades in the Spotlight — and the Surprisingly Relatable Key to Her Enduring Success

The actor talks entrepreneurship, secrets to success and her latest role as chief brand director for Below 60°, a product line of air fragrances.

By Brittany Robins