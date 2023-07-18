These Are America's Favorite 150 Mom & Pop Shops, According to Yelp and Entrepreneur We looked at the data. Here are the small, most beloved shops that locals rave about the most.

Courtesy of The Beer Spa
The Beer Spa in Denver, CO

Everyone has a favorite mom-and-pop shop. But is it possible to find... the favorite of the favorites, nationwide?

That's what we at Entrepreneur wondered. So we partnered with Yelp to build this, our first-annual America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops list, featuring 150 small businesses across the country.

To create the list, Yelp's team first identified independently owned and operated businesses with a maximum of four locations, in 10 different small-business categories. Then they ranked those businesses using a variety of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews they've gotten on Yelp. Those results were then filtered by geography, so that only one business per state appeared in each category. Last, they checked to make sure the businesses were marked open, and that the restaurants (where applicable) had a passing health score.

Will you think that your favorite local shop belongs on it? Probably! And who knows — maybe they'll appear on next year's list. In the meantime, swing by any of the shops on this list and say hi. We hear they're pretty great.

Below are all 10 categories, where you can find more information about each company, and links to check them out yourself.

Arts & Entertainment

Fitness & Instruction

Beauty & Spa

Home & Local Services

Shopping

Event Planning

Food

Restaurants

Nightlife

Hotels / B&Bs / Travel

